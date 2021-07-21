Texas Woman Claimed She Shot Her Husband by Accident, But the Victim’s Dying Words Led to Her Arrest: Police

A dying man’s last words got police to arrest his wife as the killer, according to authorities is Missouri City, Texas. Jacqueline Elaine Thomas, 43, was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on Tuesday for allegedly murdering husband Eugene Liger, 42.

The suspect shot the victim at a home while their 5-month-old child was there, according to cops in a KPRC report.

The precise circumstances of the shooting remain publicly unclear. What cops said is that there was a disturbance between Thomas and Liger. She shot him once in the chest, police said. Thomas said it was an accident, according to Missouri City Police Capt. Paul Poulton.

But Liger, who died at a hospital, said something before his death, police claim. This allegedly clashed with his wife’s version of events. Poulton did not elaborate on what was said, but he did note its significance.

“Once officers arrived, looked at the scene and some inconsistencies in the stories and a statement by the victim, it was discovered it was not so accidental,” Poulton said.

The alleged motive and the nature of the couple’s relationship also remains publicly unclear. Liger and Thomas had four children from previous relationships, officers said.

Poulton and the Missouri City Police Department did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for more information.

Thomas remains at the Fort Bend County Jail on a count of murder as of Wednesday afternoon, records show.

There is no attorney of record. Thomas is scheduled for a first appearance in court to take place August 30.

[Mugshot via Fort Bend County Jail]

