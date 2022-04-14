Texas Woman Accused of Shooting Ex During Child Custody Exchange Because She Was ‘Upset’ His New Girlfriend Was There

Police in Texas have arrested a woman they say shot the father of her children during a custody exchange.

Keshante Shamirra Harris, 27, is accused of shooting Aaron Konte Williams, 29, on Sunday night when Williams was dropping of one of the two children he shares with Harris.

According to a Houston Police press release, Williams and Harris “were in a prior dating relationship,” and Williams was bringing one of the children back from a weekend visit.

Williams “had his current girlfriend in the vehicle with him” at the time of the exchange, police said, which apparently angered Harris.

“Harris was upset Williams’ girlfriend was present at the time of the exchange and shot at Williams several times,” police said. “Williams was struck in the arm and leg.”

According to a court filing, Harris “shot at” Williams “while knowing that at least one child was in [Williams’] vehicle[.]”

She allegedly fired the gun four times and hit Williams with two bullets. She then “ripped [Williams’] necklace from [Williams’] neck” and then “sped away in and crashed [Williams’] vehicle into a light pole.”

Police say that Williams was treated at an area hospital. His wounds are not life threatening, and neither his girlfriend nor the child in the car at the time were injured.

Court records show that Harris is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office records, Harris is currently in custody and has a hearing scheduled for Thursday.

[Image via Houston Police Department.]

