A man faces charges of two counts of murder after authorities responding to a home south of Dallas on a report of a foul odor found the bludgeoned and decomposing bodies of his mother and her husband lying in bed.

Michael Andrew Novak, 28, was booked into jail on two counts of murder in connection with the death of his mother, Crystal Dawn Holder and Richard Otto Biering III. His bail was set at $500,000 for each count.

He was arrested on July 28 at the home when police responding to a report of a foul odor in the 8700 block of Wharton’s Dock Road found him reportedly with blood on his right hand and the victims dead in bed, the Bandera Bulletin reported.

“The deputies smelled decomposition,” said Bandera County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Matt King, the paper reported. “They looked in the windows and saw bodies in the bedroom.”

They were found dead in their bedroom with “massive head trauma from what appeared to be a blunt object,” ABC San Antonio affiliate KSAT reported, citing a probable cause affidavit.

Holder’s mother, Judi Andreolli, told CBS San Antonio affiliate KENS5 she went to the home to conduct a wellness check after not hearing from her daughter for three days.

“My daughter was such a loving, giving, beautiful person, and I just can’t think of much else right now,” Andreolli said, the station reported. “I can’t believe this has happened.”

Novak, who suffered from depression and emotional issues, served a prison sentence for shooting and wounding his father, Andreolli told the station.

“He shot his dad, but he didn’t kill him,” she told KENS5.

KSAT reported he has a criminal history dating to when he was a juvenile. He was put on probation in May after for a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the station reported.

