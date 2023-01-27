‘Terrifying’ Video Shows Armed Robbery of Florida Delivery Truck Driver

Two men are in custody in Florida after a “terrifying” video showed a delivery truck driver being held up at gunpoint.

“This terrifying video shows two brazen, convicted felons robbing a delivery person at gunpoint on 1/13,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post Thursday. The video, which appears to have been taken by a dashboard camera, shows a man standing behind the driver of the truck, a gun pressed to his neck. The video shows the driver, whose face is blurred, with his hands up as he hands the alleged robber his phone.

The video also shows an alleged robber taking packages out of the truck.

“Thankfully, the victim was not hurt,” the OCSO’s Facebook post said.

The sheriff’s office identified Arkimase Divinard, 22, and Joel Junior Aime, 23, as the robbers.

“[They] are back behind bars where they belong, facing charges of Robbery with a Firearm,” the Facebook post says. “With a criminal history that includes 85 felony charges and 11 felony convictions between them, we hope they will stay locked up for a long, long time.”

A witness who watched the robbery apparently flagged down law enforcement, according to a probable cause affidavit. It happened shortly after the driver had finished a delivery at an apartment complex.

“The driver explained after he completed the delivery, he noticed a black male (suspect 1) standing near the driver’s side of his vehicle,” the affidavit says. “The delivery driver didn’t pay much attention to this person and entered his van via the rear sliding door on the vehicle’s passenger side.”

As the driver got into the van, a second suspect entered the cargo area of the truck.

“Suspect 2 told the delivery driver he had a gun and wasn’t afraid to shoot him,” the affidavit says. “Suspect 2 then pointed a silver handgun at the delivery driver and demanded his belongings.”

The second suspect also “demanded the delivery driver to provide him with the passcode to his cellphone and the pin code to his debit cards,” the affidavit said. Meanwhile, the first suspect was reportedly “whistling outside in the parking lot.”

According to the affidavit, after getting the delivery driver’s belongings, the second suspect “escorted the driver to the van’s cargo area” and took around 10 packages, while the first suspect “entered the van via the driver’s door.”

Both suspects then left the delivery truck and fled in a white van, the affidavit says.

According to court documents, Divinard was injured during his interaction with a sheriff’s deputy.

“During the arrest Divinard became irate and caused self-inflicted harm to himself while in custody,” an arrest warrant affidavit said. He was taken to an area hospital and later discharged.

“We’re grateful the driver was unharmed during this horrible incident and thank the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for their swift action,” Amazon spokesperson Branden Baribeau told Law&Crime over email on Friday.

Editor’s note: this story has been updated with comment from Amazon.

