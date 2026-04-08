A woman allegedly left a teen girl with autism alone at the pool with her younger sibling at a South Carolina hotel and the teen drowned after being submerged underwater for at least 45 minutes.

Brittany Neely, 32, stands accused of four counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, per court records. According to a police report obtained by local NBC affiliate WMBF, authorities responded to the Sandbar Hotel on South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach on April 3 after the victim, 14-year-old Neveah Neely, was found unresponsive in the pool.

Paramedics rushed her to the hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

Cops say Neveah was nonverbal with autism. She also was unable to swim, investigators reportedly said. Neely allegedly left Neveah and the younger sibling alone in the pool area while she was hanging out in the hotel room with other children. The kids were ages 7, 10 and 12. Neely and the kids were visiting from North Carolina. The report did not detail the relationship between Neely and Neveah.

An investigation reportedly revealed Neely left Neveah and the sibling alone in the pool area for an extended amount of time. Detectives believe Neveah was underwater for at least 45 minutes before anyone noticed she was in distress. Neveah was pulled from the pool and cops were called.

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Following an investigation, police arrested Neely and took her to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, which she posted on Sunday, records show.

Her next court date is slated for June 5.