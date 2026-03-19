A California teen was "senselessly murdered" by a group of "young people" who lured him to a secret kill location under the pretense of attending a party and then shot him dead — all because they wanted a "Louis Vuitton" pistol he had, officials say.

"It was wrapped with a Louis Vuitton wrap," explained Fresno Police Chief Mindy Casto during a Monday press conference about the gun that 18-year-old Karim Williams was allegedly killed for.

"It had the logos on it," Casto said. "Based on everything that we've gathered during this investigation, that's what made it a prized possession that was being sought."

Six individuals have been charged in connection with Williams' November 2025 shooting death, including a 13-year-old and 17-year-old. Four of them were identified by Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp at Monday's presser as Jaylon Black, 21, Kwame Pree, 20, Jaymari Sconiers, 20, and Josiah Rogers, 19.

"These are children," Smittcamp said. "These are young people. These are young adults who are engaged in these senseless acts of violence."

Casto told reporters that the suspects were "acquaintances of Kari's and that they had picked him up and lured him to the location" under the pretense of attending a party in the area where he was killed. His body was found at the Park View Apartments in northwest Fresno.

"They proceeded to rob and murder him," Casto said. "The subjects had rummaged through Kari's pockets after he was shot and down on the ground before they left the location in several vehicles."

Casto said that "over a thousand hours of investigation," multiple witness interviews, and two dozen search warrants — both physical and forensic — led to the suspects' arrests last week. Two of the individuals were already in custody on unrelated charges.

"They're being charged with robbery and murder, and facing possible gang enhancement charges as well," Casto said. "Although this was not a crime amongst rival gang members, it was an internal issue that resulted in Kari's robbery and murder."

The gun that Williams was allegedly killed for was described as a "Sig Sauer pistol," according to Casto.

"[Williams] was senselessly murdered over a gun," Smittcamp said. "These senseless acts of violence are really just disturbing for all of us. Not only for Kari's family and friends, but for the entire community."

Under California law, when individuals participate together in certain felonies — namely robbery — and that act results in a killing, each participant can be held accountable for murder, according to Smittcamp.

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"Justice in this case is now going to move forward in both the juvenile and adult courts where we will present the evidence and try to pursue accountability for Kari and his family, and continue to work to protect the community," the local DA said.

Smittcamp told reporters that while the 13-year-old will remain in juvenile court, the 17-year-old suspect is now 18 and her office is working to transfer him to adult court, where he is expected to face 25 years to life if convicted.

"If he is not successfully transferred into adult court, his maximum [sentence] would be four to seven years," Smittcamp said.

Pree faces charges of murder, robbery and firearm enhancements and could face up to 100 years to life in prison if convicted, according to Smittcamp. Black was charged with murder and robbery and faces up to 25 years to life; Sconiers was charged with murder and robbery and faces up to 50 years to life; Rogers was charged with murder and robbery and faces up to 50 years to life.