Teen admits murdering youth hockey coach and dad in front of home as victim protected wife’s car from break-in

“What are you doing?”

That’s what 44-year-old Michael Brasel said just before he was shot multiple times and killed in front of his own St. Paul, Minnesota, home on a Saturday morning in May while protecting his wife’s car from a break in.

Now a 17-year-old with a criminal history has admitted pulling the trigger and murdering the husband, father of two boys, and youth hockey coach.

The story of what happened, as allegedly told by 18-year-old murder co-defendant Ta Mla, a.k.a. “Za Za,” is that Kle Swee was acting as a lookout as Mla broke into the car to steal any valuables inside. Swee opened fire multiple times when Brasel emerged from his home and surprised Mla, according to this version of events.

The St. Paul Police Department said that it received a 911 call from a neighbor just before 7:30 a.m. on May 6.

“When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” the St. Paul Police Department said. “Officers secured the scene and called for Saint Paul Fire medics, who transported the victim to Hennepin County Medical Center. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.”

Ramsey County authorities alleged that Mla admitted being the getaway driver but claimed he didn’t actually see Swee shoot Brasel. Mla allegedly claimed a third person in the car was also supposed to be a lookout but was sleeping at the time.

Mla further claimed that Swee felt bad about the shooting, but this wasn’t Swee’s first crime involving a gun.

In April 2022, he was caught on video holding a replica firearm and robbing a student at Harding High School. That case resulted in an aggravated robbery guilty plea and probation, KTSP reported. The probation period ended in January. Four months later, as Swee has now admitted, he murdered Michael Brasel.

If prosecutors get their way at sentencing on Oct. 4, Swee will have the next 25 1/2 years in prison to reflect on what he’s done. Even if Swee is sentenced as an adult to the max for second-degree murder, it would mean he could see the outside of prison walls again in his forties.

Meanwhile, Brasel’s widow Hilary Brasel and their sons will have to live the rest of their lives without their loved one and with all of the pain and suffering that grief entails.

“One step closer to justice for Michael. Shooter pled guilty today. You should be here to see all the magic your boys are experiencing and creating in your honor,” Hilary Brasel wrote Wednesday after the guilty plea. “We miss you so much, each and every day. Love you to the super moon and back tonight! #coachbraselliveson #michael44ever.”

Hilary Brasel also made her profile picture an image of Michael with their sons, writing, “Cherished moments.”

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Hilary Brasel said she was “so honored to have shared my life with this amazing man for 23 years,” describing Michael as “one in a million.”

“Michael Scott Brasel was tragically shot in our front yard after confronting someone trying to break into my car. Ever the protector and good man he stood up for me with his last effort and breath,” she said. “Never thought I would wake up to 3 gunshots all of which hit Michael in the chest. Never thought I would have to try to revive my husband with CPR while my boys are calling 911 and watched. Never thought we would have to ride in a squad car to help SPPD investigators find his killers. Never thought my children would need to be DNA swabbed to help eliminate DNA from my car to catch his killer. Never thought I would tell life source that yes Michael would help others with tissue and organs donation. Never thought that today was my last day to have him in my life.”

Swee was arrested five days after the shooting — and cops indicated that a bumper/license plate which had fallen off his vehicle while leaving the scene of the murder aided in solving the case.

“I will tell you, if you commit gun violence in this city, we are coming, we are gonna find you,” St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry said previously of Swee’s arrest.

Michael Brasel “loved playing hockey on multiple ‘old man’ hockey teams and coaching hockey for multiple youth hockey teams over the last 7 years,” his obituary said. “Hockey was his way to connect with his own boys to help grow their skills and confidence, along with an endless list of other young players who loved him as a coach.”

“The love that he shared with his parents, siblings, extended family and close friends was always full of humor, joy, and the idea that he was always there for you no matter what,” the obit said.

