Police in Baltimore, Maryland, say they found a tech CEO dead from blunt force trauma in her apartment and homicide detectives have now taken over the case.

Forbes profiled Pava LaPere, then 25, earlier this year under the Social Impact category of their 30 Under 30 list. She was the co-founder of EcoMap Technologies.

“EcoMap curates data about all the organizations, resources, and other assets within any ecosystem– from a city’s tech community to an entire industry– and puts that information into free platforms that enable users to navigate them,” Forbes wrote in their profile about LaPere. “With over $4 million raised and a team of nearly 30, the Johns Hopkins grad runs a company whose clients include The Aspen Institute, Meta, the WXR Fund, and T.Rowe Price Foundation.”

Here’s how LaPere put her work in a 2019 speech before the event series Ignite Baltimore in 2019: “Hey, guys, I’m Pava, and I’m an entrepreneur, but I’m actually one of those weird types of entrepreneurs because my job is to help other people become entrepreneurs.”

Baltimore cops said they responded Monday at approximately 11:34 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 300 block of West Franklin Street for a call for service. They arrived to find LaPere dead with signs of blunt-force trauma.

“The Medical Examiner’s Office responded and took possession of the victim’s body,” they wrote. “Next of kin notification will be made by detectives. Preliminary investigation revealed that a missing person’s call had been dispatched a short time prior.”

Homicide detectives took over the case. They ask that anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Officers did not suggest a suspect, a motive, or a detailed timeline of events.

“With profound sadness and shock, EcoMap announces the tragic and untimely passing of our beloved Founder and CEO, Pava LaPere,” EcoMap Technologies said in a statement released to media outlets. “The circumstances surrounding Pava’s death are deeply distressing, and our deepest condolences are with her family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly devastating time. Pava was not only the visionary force behind EcoMap but was also a deeply compassionate and dedicated leader. Her untiring commitment to our company, to Baltimore, to amplifying the critical work of ecosystems across the country, and to building a deeply inclusive culture as a leader, friend, and partner set a standard for leadership, and her legacy will live on through the work we continue to do.”

NEW: Statement from LaPere's company ⬇️ The 26-year-old CEO of a Baltimore technology company, was found dead at a Mount Vernon apartment building Monday morning

The company pledged their support for LaPere’s family.

They asked the public for privacy and respect as they grieve and process what they called an “unimaginable tragedy.”

