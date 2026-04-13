A 50-year-old Florida man is accused of intentionally driving his vehicle into multiple cars — including one carrying a woman who was nine months pregnant and two small children — after telling deputies he "lost it" over his wife's alleged infidelity.

Nathaniel Rayman, a teacher at the Dreyfoos School of Arts, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of a crash with injuries in connection with the incident.

According to a probable cause affidavit, deputies with the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office responded at approximately 3:20 p.m. on April 5 to a crash involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of Wildcat Way and Okeechobee Boulevard, where they found a white Kia sedan and a white Toyota RAV4 with visible damage.

The driver of the Kia told deputies she was stopped at a traffic light when a black Toyota first struck the RAV4, then came to a brief stop before accelerating toward her vehicle.

However, before the pregnant woman could move, the black Toyota came at her vehicle at full speed and struck her," the affidavit states. "[The driver] stated the collision appeared intentional, as the driver came directly toward her instead of turning away."

The woman told deputies she was nine months pregnant and had her two children in the vehicle at the time — her 6-year-old daughter and her 3-year-old son. Her grandmother later arrived and took custody of the children. She was transported to St. Mary's Hospital for evaluation following the crash, the affidavit states.

The driver of the RAV4 told deputies the black Toyota was traveling at a high rate of speed before striking his vehicle, then turned, made a U-turn, and drove directly toward the Kia, according to the affidavit.

Two witnesses who stopped at the scene told deputies they saw the driver exit the vehicle briefly to inspect the damage before fleeing. One of the witnesses obtained the license plate number, the affidavit states.

Authorities later located the vehicle at Rayman's residence, where deputies observed damage consistent with the crash. According to the affidavit, Rayman initially refused to speak with deputies and instead stated that "his wife had cheated on him" and he "was looking for his wife, who was driving a white Toyota."

Investigators say Rayman continued driving after the crashes, striking a stop sign, a mailbox, and a cable box before stopping.

Deputies later spoke with Rayman at the hospital, where they observed he had "red, glassy eyes," which, according to the affidavit, indicated he was under the influence of an unknown substance. He was placed under arrest.

Rayman agreed to speak with investigators and said he had been drinking.

"Rayman stated he drank approximately six beers because he was sad about his wife," the affidavit states.

During the interview, Rayman repeatedly told deputies he "lost it" after learning about his wife's alleged infidelity.

"Rayman provided the following account of events leading to the crash. He stated he 'lost it' after discovering his wife's infidelity," the affidavit states. "Rayman said he did not know what happened during the crash and repeatedly stated he 'lost it.'"

When asked why he did not stop after the crash, Rayman responded, "f—ed up," according to the affidavit.

Investigators wrote that Rayman drove directly toward the pregnant woman's vehicle.

The affidavit states that because he drove straight toward the vehicle with the intent to crash into her, probable cause exists for the charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities also allege Rayman left the scene without rendering aid to the victims.

The Palm Beach Post reported that Rayman was hired to work in the Dreyfoos theater department in February 2021. The school's principal told the Post Rayman had already been placed on administrative leave and was under an internal investigation.