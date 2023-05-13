Teacher faces child abuse charges after pulling hair and ears of special needs child ‘to gain compliance’: Sheriff

A 55-year-old teacher was arrested on child abuse charges after allegations surfaced that she pulled the hair and ears of a special needs child, authorities said.

Sherri Evans Robinson, an exceptional student education teacher at Wildwood Elementary School, was booked into the Sumter County Detention Center on Thursday and charged with cruelty toward child- abuse without great bodily harm, authorities said. The school is about 50 miles northwest of Orlando, Florida.

“Robinson would pull the hair and ears of a special needs child to gain compliance, knowing it caused the child pain and discomfort,” police said.

The arrest came after the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was notified of physical abuse allegations against a teacher at Wildwood Elementary School on Tuesday, officials said.

Sumter County School Board Assistant Superintendent Deborah Moffitt released a statement Friday about Robinson’s arrest to CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG, saying:

“Student safety is of utmost importance, and both the school and school district cooperated fully with law enforcement. While everyone has the presumption of innocence, Mrs. Robinson will not have any contact with students pending the outcome of adjudication.”

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said investigators interviewed witnesses and concluded the defendant “engaged in physical force to gain compliance from a special needs child in her class when the victim acted out.”

“The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s priority is protecting the victim and their identity, therefore, no further information is being released,” officials said.

Robinson was released from jail on Thursday night after posting $2,000 bond. It is unclear if she has retained an attorney.

If anyone has information about this case, contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, or to remain anonymous, contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

