Suspect Arrested in Racist Attack on 65-Year-Old Asian Woman Also Killed His Mother in 2002: Police

Police in New York City said Wednesday that they arrested a man in the assault of a 65-year-old Asian woman. Brandon Elliot, 38, was arrested in the 7th precinct with the help of Crime Stopper tips, cops told Law&Crime.

⚠️ ARRESTED Brandon Elliot, a parolee out on supervised release, has been arrested & charged w/ this brutal assault. Great work by your @NYPDDetectives, identifying & apprehending the assailant, all within 48 hrs — always seeking justice for victims. https://t.co/NVdIO8WVhD — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) March 31, 2021

The defendant, who stabbed his mother to death in 2002, was released on a lifetime parole for the murder in November 2019, a NYPD spokesperson said, according to NBC New York.

Now cops say that Elliot is the man seen on surveillance footage kicking a woman to the ground, and repeatedly stomping on her in front of a Manhattan apartment building. The suspect, who is Black, allegedly made anti-Asian statements such as “You don’t belong here.” The woman sustained a fractured pelvis and contusion to her head.

Be warned, the video is disturbing:

This is video of yesterday’s assault on 43rd St that was captured from inside the building. Help @NYPDHateCrimes find this woman’s attacker! If you witnessed this assault or have any information, please call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS#YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/hjePnRJURu — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) March 30, 2021

Residents identified the suspect seen on a video as a local homeless man, according to WABC. Cops were directed toward a shelter on West 40th Street, where they staked out the area and arrested Elliot on Tuesday night.

“You try to make sense of it, and you can’t,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said. “I don’t know who attacks a 65-year-old woman and leaves her on the street like that.”

The defendant is charged with attempted assault as a hate crime, assault as a hate crime, assault, and attempted assault. It is unclear if he has an attorney in this matter.

