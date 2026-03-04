An Oregon man boasted about torturing and beating a person to death with a rock and "my shoes" in a letter to his girlfriend, just months after he took to Facebook and wrote "I'm fresh outta prison and I'm vibing" following a stint for manslaughter, cops say.

Reggie Townsend, 34, is charged with murder in connection with the death of an "unhoused man" identified in court records as Kolton Esparza, according to the Klamath Falls Police Department.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by Law&Crime says Esparza was found "nude and severely beaten" inside a vacant residence near the Eulolona Trailhead in Klamath County. His body allegedly showed "signs of torture" and his wrists were bound with rope.

"He suffered severe head trauma that subsequently resulted in his death," the affidavit alleges, identifying Townsend and his sister, Jamie Harrington, as the alleged suspects responsible for Esparza's death.

Townsend is charged with first-degree murder and Harrington is charged with second-degree murder, with cops saying Harrington drove Townsend and Esparza to the location where Townsend carried out the killing, along with an unidentified male.

"I beat Kolton with a rock and stomped him out with my shoes," Townsend told his girlfriend in a letter that was handed over to authorities, according to the affidavit.

Police say Harrington came forward and confessed to being part of the slaying, alleging that she drove her 2006 Dodge Dakota to an address off Summers Lane in Klamath Falls to pick up Townsend and two males she claimed were "unknown to her."

Esparza, who was one of the males, was taken to the Eulolona Trailhead after asking if he could be dropped off at a different location, but Harrington "told him no" and instead took the trio to the trailhead, per the affidavit.

"While at the trailhead, Jamie Harrington said the three males exited her vehicle and began walking east on Cypress Ave," the affidavit says. "She estimated about 10 minutes later she left the trailhead and picked up two of the males walking on foot."

Harrington allegedly told police Townsend and the other man claimed Esparza "headed out." His body was found at a vacant residence located "directly east of the trailhead and directly in the path of travel for the vehicle and both walking suspects," the affidavit notes.

Townsend was tracked down and taken into custody on the murder charge. He was found with a .22 caliber rifle in his possession, which he is barred from having as a convicted felon, according to police.

Townsend was reportedly released from prison in November 2025 after a stint for manslaughter. On Nov. 30, he wrote on Facebook, "I'm fresh outta prison and I'm vibing with my family and I can honestly say I'm blessed. Feeling blessed."

In addition to murder, Townsend is also charged with first-degree kidnapping, felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 9 for a preliminary hearing.