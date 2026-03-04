A father and his teenage daughter were found shot to death in Mississippi after their family said they were on their way to meet someone from Facebook Marketplace.

Victor Gonzalez, 42, and his daughter Serenity Gonzalez, 19, were found dead in a suspected homicide on Sunday after police responded to a call about a possible single-vehicle crash in Sardis, a town around 50 miles south of Memphis, Tennessee. According to a family member of the father and daughter, who themselves were from Memphis, the pair were on their way to buy a PlayStation 5 console they found on Facebook Marketplace. They left on Feb. 28 and never came home.

According to the Panola County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call at 7 a.m. on Sunday about a possible car crash on the side of a remote gravel road. When deputies arrived, they found the father and daughter deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.

Jessie Waterman, 15, is the son of Victor Gonzalez and the brother of Serenity Gonzalez. He spoke to several local media outlets about what he knew about the trip his family members were taking, telling Memphis-based CBS affiliate WREG about the purported Facebook Marketplace transaction. Waterman told WREG that he believed his father and sister were the victims of a setup.

In an interview with Memphis-based ABC affiliate WATN, Waterman said "something must've happened with the transaction," possibly a "scam." As for the scene where his loved ones were found, Waterman believed "they were trying to flee based on the tracks on the road and the mud on the side of the van."

WATN said that law enforcement did not confirm the details about the Facebook Marketplace transaction.

The Panola County Sheriff's Office said they believe the double homicide took place on Feb. 28 or March 1. The investigation is still ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers of Panola County at 662-209-2011.