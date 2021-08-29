Stepfather Allegedly Beat 5-Year-Old to Death, and Mother Did Nothing Because She Was ‘Too Eager to Be in a Relationship’

A couple awaits extradition because the stepfather allegedly beat their 5-year-old son to death, and the mother did nothing to stop it. Daniel Garcia, 26, is locked up in Miami-Dade County, and Nickolle Aguilar, 25, in Palm Beach County, online records show. Authorities identified the victim as Aguilar’s son Domenic Aguilar-Acevedo, according to documents obtained by KCNC.

Young Aguilar-Acevedo died on July 25 in a hotel room in San Antonio, Texas, authorities said. His mother allegedly told investigators that Garcia struck the boy, slamming him into a wall. The 5-year-old began vomiting what officials described as a dark substance. Aguilar-Acevedo died.

Nickolle Aguilar allegedly told investigators she witnessed Garcia hurting the boy before the death, but she did not step in because “she was too eager to be in a relationship.” She allegedly also said they did not report the child’s death after she and Garcia discussed losing custody of their other kids.

In this version of events, the couple brought the boy’s body to Colorado, camped in a remote area and buried him. They allegedly drove down to Costa Rica. The truth emerged when Aguilar’s mother asked asked about the child, authorities said. Aguilar allegedly revealed what happened. Her mother called officials in San Antonio, authorities said.

Investigators went to the campsite on Aug. 25 and discovered Aguilar-Acevedo’s body in a ravine, according to this version of events. The remains were exposed to elements and animals for almost a month, authorities said.

Aguilar and her mother allegedly also went to the campsite to “do the right thing,” so that the child could get an appropriate burial.

Both defendants reportedly face charges of child abuse resulting in death.

[Booking photo of Garcia via Miami-Dade County, and booking photo of Aguilar via Palm Beach County]

