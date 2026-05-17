A Florida daycare worker allegedly took out her frustrations on a 3-month-old boy by repeatedly slamming him in his crib after she received a text message that upset her, cops say.

LaKayla E. Hamilton, 26, faces two counts of aggravated child abuse. The Bay County Sheriff's Office said the 3-month old boy suffered skull fractures, broken ribs and a broken leg. He also suffered extensive bruising on his head and face, cops said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at Quality Learning Child Care Center, Inc. in Panama City, which is in Florida's Panhandle. A probable cause arrest affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime said cops responded to a local hospital after nurses determined the boy had been abused. The boy's parents said he was fine when they dropped him off at the daycare on Wednesday morning.

Detectives spoke with Hamilton, who was in charge of the boy's care on the day in question. She initially feigned ignorance about the boy's injuries, claiming he seemed to be OK other than not eating during the day, the affidavit stated. In a second interview, she allegedly changed her story. This time, she said she was picking up the boy when she tripped on a toy which caused her to drop the boy on the floor, per cops.

Confronted with the fact that the boy's injuries did not meet her explanation, she finally revealed the truth, investigators said. Hamilton allegedly admitted to being in a "bad mood" on Wednesday because of issues in her personal life. She said she received a text message that morning that upset her. She then "spazzed out," authorities wrote.

Using a doll, she reenacted how she repeatedly slammed the boy in his crib and into a changing table, and also hit him in the head with toys, according to the affidavit. She was also frustrated that he was crying, cops said

"In total the defendant confessed to slamming the victim into his crib between approximately 5-10 times, slamming him into a changing table approximately 5-10 times and striking him in the head with toys an unknown amount of times," detectives wrote.

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She said she was unable to provide specifics about the abuse because "she was so enraged," the affidavit stated. Hamilton said she also abused the boy in the same manner later in the day, per cops.

Investigators noted the boy likely would have died had his mother not sought immediate medical attention. The boy is now in stable condition.

Hamilton was arrested and taken to the Bay County Jail on a $2 million bond. She also allegedly tried to bring a marijuana vape into the jail. Her next court date is set for June 15.