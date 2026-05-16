When a woman leaving a friend's party with her 5-year-old child had a minor fender bender in Minnesota, the other driver drove after her and shot her in the neck, authorities say.

Cordaryle Frank-Allen Frost, 38, is in the Anoka County Jail on charges of first-degree assault causing great bodily harm and drive-by shooting toward a person with dangerous weapons, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office announced that another individual — 37-year-old Cynthia Victoria Frost — was also taken into custody following the shooting.

A woman was reportedly attending a prom send-off party in the area of Columbia Heights when she decided to leave with her 5-year-old daughter. Columbia Heights is a city in Anoka County just north of Minneapolis.

As the mother and daughter were leaving, their SUV appeared to make contact with a vehicle parked behind them, Twin Cities area ABC affiliate KSTP reported. Seconds later, Cordaryle Frost and his wife got into the vehicle and sped away, and the mother left, too.

About a block from the party, the mother said that the Frosts did "something similar to a PIT maneuver" and forced her to pull over. When she did, the suspects allegedly got out of their vehicle and started yelling and threatening to "beat her."

The mother drove away, but they reportedly caught back up to her. Suddenly, she heard a gunshot and lost control of her body.

She had been shot in the neck, and she lost control of her SUV, causing it to cross over the road and stop in a grassy area in the area of 53rd Avenue Northeast and University Avenue Northeast in Fridley, authorities said. The daughter got out of the vehicle and started running around asking for help, according to KSTP.

The mother had reportedly suffered a spinal cord injury — though the extent of her injuries has not been announced. She is said to have gone into surgery where doctors removed bullet fragments from her neck.

The Frosts were arrested on Monday, and Cordaryle Frost allegedly denied having anything to do with a shooting. Jail records show that his wife faced the same charges as her husband but was released from jail on Wednesday.

Cordaryle Frost is still in jail under $2 million bail.