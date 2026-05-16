A man in Texas is accused of choking his child's mother to death and then calling 911 and admitting to having put her in a headlock.

Marc Balditt, 24, is in the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a murder charge, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

The victim does not appear to have been identified by authorities as of this writing.

On Wednesday at about 10 p.m., officers with the San Antonio Police Department were called to a home at The Park at Sutton Oaks, an apartment complex on Locke Street.

Balditt was the one who called law enforcement, telling dispatchers that a woman "was not responding" after he put her in a headlock, according to a police report obtained by local ABC affiliate KSAT.

Responding officers entered the apartment in question and reportedly found the woman with "redness on her neck" and apparent vomit on her face. Emergency responders arrived, but the woman was pronounced dead.

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Investigators spoke with Balditt, who told them that he was talking to the woman about their child, the report goes on. An argument broke out between them and the discussion turned physical, police said.

The defendant allegedly put the woman in a "chokehold" lasting "1 to 2 minutes" in order to "put her to sleep," police alleged. The defendant was arrested and jailed on a $250,000 bond.

After police arrived at the scene, the pair's child was placed in the custody of Child Protective Services, according to area CBS affiliate KENS.

Balditt is expected to next appear in court on Aug. 12.