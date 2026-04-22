A 39-year-old man in Florida may spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing his own mother, breaking into the 64-year-old woman's home through a dog door and stabbing her to death — while two children were inside — because he found nothing worth stealing.

Hillsborough County Circuit Judge G. Gregory Green on Monday sentenced John "Jake" Jacob Aylor to 45 years in a state correctional facility after the 39-year-old pleaded guilty to one count each of second-degree murder with a weapon and armed burglary with battery in the August 2024 killing of Julie Aylor, court records show.

The defendant had originally been charged with first-degree murder and faced a possible life sentence.

Prosecutors said the plea deal was driven in part by a desire to protect the victim's family — including Aylor's own 10-year-old daughter, who was present in the home when her grandmother was killed — from the trauma of testifying, according to a report from the Tampa Bay Times.

"Our focus was on protecting the victim's family and minimizing further harm," Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez said in a statement. "Two of the key witnesses are minor family members, and moving forward with a trial would have required them to relive deeply traumatic events."

Lopez said the sentence "ensures that the defendant takes accountability while receiving a significant period of incarceration," adding that, given his age, he will spend most of his life in prison.

Family members were given the opportunity to speak at the sentencing hearing, which brought the case to a close more than a year after the killing.

As Law&Crime previously reported, the violence unfolded in the early morning hours of Aug. 12, 2024, at Julie Aylor's home in Brandon, where she lived with two grandchildren.

According to investigators, the girls had gone to bed around 9 p.m., believing they were alone in the house with their grandmother. But at approximately 4:30 a.m., one of the children awoke to the sound of a man yelling angrily from inside the home.

The voice, the girl later told deputies, belonged to Aylor, her father.

Aylor, who did not live at the residence, was known to unlawfully enter through a dog door at the back of the house, authorities said. A purple beach cruiser bicycle he frequently used was found outside the home that morning.

Moments after hearing the yelling, the child heard her grandmother scream his nickname — "Jake" — followed by pleas for help.

"Jake, help me," the victim cried out, according to witness statements.

The attack proved brutal. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner later determined Julie Aylor had been stabbed at least 10 times, suffering fatal wounds to her neck and torso.

Inside the bedroom, investigators recovered a blood-covered knife consistent with a set from the home's kitchen, along with another broken knife. Aylor's palm print was later identified in suspected blood on one of the weapons.

As the victim lay dying, she managed to crawl from her bedroom toward her granddaughter's room, begging for help. One of the children called 911 around 4:50 a.m., telling dispatchers her grandmother was "bleeding out."

Deputies arrived to find Julie Aylor dead inside the home.

Evidence suggested Aylor fled immediately after the attack. K-9 deputies later recovered the victim's cellphone several houses away, its screen smeared with what appeared to be blood. Forensic analysis identified Aylor's fingerprint on the device, indicating he had taken it while leaving the scene.

Authorities said the killing followed a pattern of troubling behavior. Aylor had a lengthy criminal history and struggled with drug addiction, and he was known to break into his mother's home to steal property.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister previously said Aylor became enraged when he could not find anything worth taking, escalating into a confrontation that turned deadly.

"This is a mother who has been taking care of his child since she was born," Chronister said at the time, noting the victim had long served as the girl's primary caregiver.

After the stabbing, Aylor fled on foot. Deputies searched nearby homeless encampments before receiving a tip that led them to a residence less than a mile away, where he was arrested the following day.

He remained jailed without bond as the case moved forward, ultimately agreeing to plead guilty to reduced charges in exchange for a fixed sentence.

"We hope this decision helps provide some measure of stability and healing for the children and allows the family to move forward without the added burden of a lengthy trial," Lopez said.

David Harris contributed to this report.