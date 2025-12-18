A Texas man is behind bars after he repeatedly stabbed his mother in the heart, face and the back of her head and later told cops killing her was "something I needed to do."

Gerren Miles Crosson, 34, is charged with murder in the death of his 71-year-old mother, identified in court records as Alta Green Veasley. The Houston Police Department responded around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to an assault call at a home in the 11000 block of Harristown Drive, which is on the city's south side. When cops arrived, they found Veasley suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Court records say she suffered a total of six stab wounds: two each to the heart and face and one each to the back of her head and right arm. Veasley made a dying declaration when she identified her attacker as her son to responding deputies. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Crosson was detained at the scene and allegedly admitted to stabbing his mother, telling cops, "I felt like it was something I needed to do." Cops have not publicly divulged any more information about a possible motive or the events that led up to the stabbing. He was transported to the Harris County Jail, where he remains on a $750,000 bond. His next court date is set for Friday.

It's not the first time Crosson has allegedly assaulted his mother. In 2021, cops said Crosson repeatedly hit his mother in the face after a disagreement over food. He was charged with injury to an elderly person, but the case was later dismissed, per cops. He also pleaded guilty to evading police in 2010.