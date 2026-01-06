A Florida woman allegedly slit her boyfriend's throat after an afternoon of cooking a pizza devolved into a violent argument.

Cathrin Kennedy, 35, is accused of attempted first-degree murder. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime, Kennedy called the Marion County Sheriff's Office on Friday to say her boyfriend just left their home after he "slit his own throat" and was driving himself to a hospital.

When deputies arrived at the hospital, they found the victim with a knife wound to his throat. Deputies also went to the home where they found blood droplets on the floor and a large kitchen knife in a sink. They also noted that Kennedy had blood on her right hand. She claimed her boyfriend walked outside to his car with a knife and sliced his throat while sitting in the driver's seat, according to the affidavit.

Kennedy allegedly told cops the blood on her hand was from when she reached into his car after he stabbed himself. She had no explanation for the blood on the floor, per investigators.

Back at the hospital, Kennedy's boyfriend gave a much different version of events. He told cops he had known Kennedy for about a year and they began living as a couple after she was released from jail a few months prior. The victim said the two woke up about 9 a.m., he had a couple of drinks and they began cooking a pizza around noon. At some point the two began to argue and she allegedly grabbed a large knife and walked up to him.

"He stated she then sliced his throat slowly and he did not even realize what was happening," cops wrote.

He grabbed a towel and drove himself to the emergency room.

In an interview after being given her Miranda rights, Kennedy said her boyfriend became "belligerent" and started "going crazy," the affidavit stated. She reiterated her story about the victim getting into his car where she saw him "making a cutting motion across his neck," cops wrote.

Kennedy said she called 911 after he left because she was "fearful he would become incapacitated," the affidavit said.

Cops concluded the stabbing occurred in the home and not the car since there was blood all over the living room, dining room and kitchen. There also was no knife in the boyfriend's car, police said.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail where she remains without bond. Her next court date is set for Feb. 3.