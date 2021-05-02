<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A gunman killed two people, injured a third, and was slain by an officer Saturday night at a casino complex in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office have not identified the suspect or the victims, pending notification, but a spokesman said in a press conference that the killer was originally targeting someone else.

The scene of the crime was in the area of the Oneida Casino, connected to the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center.

Authorities said they think the shooter was linked to the casino by “an employment status,” according to WLUK. They believe the suspect had a “personal relationship” with someone who worked at the Duck Creek restaurant, which is in the hotel, according to Brown County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Kevin Pawlak.

Officials said that the gunman opened fire although the original target was not there.

“Please keep our community in your prayers,” Oneida Nation Vice Chairman Brandon Stevens in a statement Saturday night. “There was an active shooter at our Hotel and Casino tonight. Situation is under control and the community is in no further danger. Updates will be forthcoming as Oneida and surrounding law enforcement and emergency agencies are at the scene.”

“The Oneida National is deeply saddened and heartbroken by the tragic shooting at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center,” the Oneida Nation said in a statement Sunday. “Our heartfelt condolences are extended to all the loved ones of the victims. We are reaching out to provide all necessary services of counseling for all our employees in the Radisson and the Oneida Casino operations.”

According to deputies, the Oneida Police Department asked the state Department of Criminal Investigation to handle the matter of the officer shooting the suspect. They ask that if any eyewitnesses of the deaths have not yet spoken to investigators, they should call Lt. Brian Slinger at (920) 448-4229, and leave their name and contact number for an interview.

[Screengrab via TMJ4]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]