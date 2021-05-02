Inmate, Who Was 14 When He Stabbed Friend More Than 40 Times in School Restroom Stall, Has Died in Prison

A Florida prison inmate died on Thursday after years behind bars in the brutal murder of a friend. Michael Hernandez, who was 14 when he committed the crime, was serving a life sentence at Columbia Correctional Institute in the death of Jaime Gough. Authorities did not detail the cause of death. Department of Corrections records viewed by Law&Crime simply describe him as “DECEASED,” and dryly notes the “Date Out-Custody” as April 29, 2021. They did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jaime’s father Jorge Gough told The Associated Press he was not expecting this. He said he and his wife still about their son, “not in a sad way.”

“We miss him, and the big question is: What would he be today?” he said.

The potential of Jaime, a straight-A student and violin player, was ended when Hernandez into a handicapped restroom stall at Southwood Middle School in the south Florida village of Palmetto Bay. The defendant promised to show him something. It was a trap. Hernandez stabbed him more than 40 times and slit his throat, then hid the knife in a backpack before going to class. He did not evade capture for any meaningful amount of time because a teacher saw blood on him.

Hernandez, who authorities said was obsessed with serial killers, also faced a count of attempted first-degree murder because he tried to lure another friend Andre Martin into the same trap the day before.

The defendant got resentenced in 2016 after the U.S. Supreme Court held juveniles could not get mandatory life sentences. It did not do him any good. His punishment still stood. He gave an emotional apology at the hearing, but Martin (who is now a police officer) and Jaime’s parents called it fake.

“I can look at his face, and I don’t believe him at all,” Jorge said, according to WSVN.

[Mugshot via Florida Department of Corrections]

