A Wisconsin woman has been accused of joining a physical fight against a school security guard and then threatening to commit a school shooting.

Yesheva Daniels, 33, is still in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail after being arrested on Feb. 13. According to a criminal complaint reviewed by Law&Crime, Daniels was at the GreenTree Preparatory Academy in Milwaukee that afternoon before school let out. Police said that before Daniels showed up, a school security guard told a 14-year-old girl that she was not allowed to be on her phone while class was still in session.

The student then reportedly became "disrespectful with staff members" and threatened to round up some of her friends.

Soon, class was dismissed, and that was when Daniels arrived and reportedly "came into the building without permission."

According to the complaint, Daniels "immediately confronted" the security guard who reprimanded the 14-year-old and allegedly started punching her. The 14-year-old girl and two more students then joined the fight and reportedly began "punching and hitting" the guard, prompting two more guards to try to break up the fracas. Those guards told police they were also "struck multiple times."

Police said the three guards suffered blows to the head, contusions, and scratches as a result of the fight with Daniels and the three teenage students.

By the end of the physical altercation, Daniels was allegedly yelling at the guards, saying she was "fixin to come back and shoot this motherf—er up!"

While the complaint did not specify the relationship between Daniels and the students, local Fox affiliate WITI obtained a letter sent by GreenTree Prep to parents following the alleged incident that stated "a parent," a "relative," and a "related" student were involved in a "disruption" on campus. The email stated that the school issued a no-trespass order against Daniels.

Daniels was charged with two counts of battery to a school district officer as a party to a crime, making terroristic threats, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. She is being held at the Milwaukee County Jail on $20,150 cash bail. Her next court date was scheduled for Thursday.