A Minnesota man allegedly attacked his friends during a get-together, killing two and sending a third to the hospital, before taking his own life.

Officers in the city of Roseville identified the suspect as Meng Vang, 32. He was the resident of the apartment on the 1600 block of Eldridge Avenue where the tragedy happened Saturday.

Although there were reportedly no indications of any conflict, things somehow took a turn for the worse. At some point, Vang allegedly stabbed John Thao, 32, to death, and stabbed and shot Fong Vang, 32. He also cut the throat of a third friend, Nou Xiong, 33, but that man survived with a life-threatening laceration, according to cops.

“Meng Vang’s death was ruled as a suicide cased by a gunshot,” the Roseville Police press release said.

Xiong texted his girlfriend that he was injured and needed medical help. The woman called in a welfare check, telling authorities Xiong had been hanging out with three of his friends at the apartment.

“According to Xiong, an unprovoked Meng Vang suddenly started attacking him with a knife,” police said. “Xiong was eventually able to escape to a bedroom to summon help.”

John Thao was also a gold medalist in the sport sepak takraw, or kick volleyball, and had played for the U.S. national team.

“John was not just a son, brother, uncle, and friend to many; he was a shining example of kindness, selflessness, and unwavering support for our family and friends,” his eldest brother, Fongcu Thao, said in a GoFundMe campaign. “His passing has left us heartbroken and we will forever cherish the beautiful memories and achievements he has left behind.”

“Fong was such a kind, humble, and loving young man and it is devasting that his life was cut too short,” Fong’s family wrote in a separate GoFundMe campaign.

Police have yet to figure out the motive in the incident.

“Initial indications suggest hallucinogenic drugs may have been a contributing factor,” they wrote.

“My youngest brother is a good man,” Meng’s older brother, Cha Vang, said in a statement, according to St. Paul ABC affiliate KSTP. “As far as I know, he and the other three persons were best friends since high school. They always hang out, do things together and keep things for themselves. Because they were best friends, I don’t believe my brother had a motive to do bad things to his three best friends and to himself. However, I believe that there must be some kind of bad substance that the four of them used that night to have caused this horrible tragedy. I’m devastated and also deeply sorry for the other three families.”

Sai Xiong, who was friends with the four men, pushed back on the drug use suggestion, saying that the men preferred playing the Pokemon Trading Card Game.

“You never suspect something like that and that’s why it’s so frustrating and shocking to me,” he told Minneapolis NBC affiliate KARE.

Police described no prior incidents at the home or with Meng Vang.

“Prior to this incident, there have been no police-related calls to the residence and no documented police contacts with the suspect,” officials wrote. “There were no reports of any disturbance inside the residence the night of the incident.”

“Our thoughts are with those impacted by Saturday morning’s tragic events,” Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider said. “We will continue to investigate and hope to provide as many answers as possible for the families.”

Cops ask that anyone with information to call them at 651-792-7008 or email Detective Mike Kahl at [email protected]. Tips can be submitted online at www.cityofroseville.com/3194/Crime-Tips.

