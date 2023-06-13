A woman has been arrested after police searching her Texas home say they found the bodies of her two sisters inside the house, one of whom she allegedly admitted to fatally shooting.

Dores Campos, 68, was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with one count of murder in the slaying of Patricia Sauceda, 64, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

The body of Campos’ other sister, Linda Blann, 72, was also discovered inside the home, but Campos has not been charged in connection with her death.

According to a report from Austin CBS affiliate KEYE-TV, deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Saturday reporting two bodies found inside a home in the 2100 block of East Chaveneaux Road, near Loop 410.

The caller was Blann’s daughter, who reportedly told the emergency dispatcher that she had been trying to reach her mother on the phone but could not get in touch with her. As the daughter continued to grow more worried, she decided to go to Blann’s home, the report states.

Once at the house and asking for her mother, Blann’s daughter reportedly heard Campos — her aunt — respond by yelling, “She’s on the floor.” Blann’s daughter then broke through the glass panel of the front door and let herself in, where she found “Campos sitting on the floor” and her mother and other aunt dead, KEYE reported.

Blann’s daughter told the emergency dispatcher she went over and felt both her mother and aunt and believed they had been dead for several days.

Campos allegedly admitted to the sororicide, saying she had shot Sauceda, whose body was found lying on a bed with a single gunshot wound to the chest, San Antonio ABC affiliate KSAT reported. Police said that she even told them exactly where to find the .22 caliber revolver used in the shooting, which she had stored inside a plastic bag under the bed. Investigators reportedly found the bag, and inside was the firearm and a single spent shell casing, the report states.

KSAT also reported that a preliminary investigation revealed that Blann’s body showed no signs of trauma or any other signs that would indicate her resulted from foul play. Her remains are scheduled to be sent to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of her death.

After authorities arrived at the home, Campos complained that she was suffering from shortness of breath and was transported to a hospital for treatment before she was booked into the Bexar County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a message from Law&Crime seeking additional details.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]