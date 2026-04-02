A Florida firefighter and his wife allegedly locked their 12-year-old daughter in her room at night for years and forced her to clean up her feces with her own clothes before making her bathe outside in a swimsuit.

Joel Christopher Kohnert, 44, and Jennifer Renee Kohnert, 45, face charges of child abuse without great bodily harm. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, the Coral Springs Police Department began investigating on Feb. 11, when the girl told a school resource officer that her parents would lock her in her room from the outside at night over "claims that she wandered the house and took items from family members."

She also said she did not have access to a bathroom, which resulted in her urinating or defecating on herself. The following morning she would be forced to clean it up with her own clothes and then bathe outside in her swimsuit no matter the weather, the affidavit stated. She also had to clean the soiled clothing outside in a bucket, according to police.

Her room had minimal furniture, no toys and she slept on an air mattress, cops wrote.

The girl also accused her adopted mother of pulling her hair and slapping her, which caused her lip to bleed.

"[The victim] further reported being called derogatory names, including 'little p—er' and 's—ter,' and being told she is bipolar like her biological mother," cops wrote.

She said she is treated differently from the other six kids in the home and is subject to harsher discipline, per the affidavit. Those punishments allegedly include forcing her to tread water in the pool for up to 45 minutes and repeatedly write Bible verses.

Investigators interviewed the girl's siblings, who confirmed much of the girl's allegations. Cops also noted that the other kids' bedrooms were fully furnished and were not locked from the outside at night. Meanwhile, not only did the girl have few items in her bedroom, the family also used the space to store items like paint, cops said.

Jennifer Kohnert allegedly admitted to many of the allegations and acknowledged that the practices were unusual. She said the girl "would not thrive in her care and is willing to turn her back over to the State of Florida," cops wrote. They had been caring for the girl since she was two months old.

Cops called out Joel Kohnert for knowing that locking the girl in the room is unsafe and creates hazards.

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"This practice is particularly concerning given Joel's professional background, where he would reasonably be expected to recognize the inherent safety risks associated with restricting a child's ability to exit a room during an emergency," cops wrote.

Investigators concluded that the Kohnerts' treatment of the child is "cruel and excessive, resulting in significant emotional and psychological harm."

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Broward County Jail on a $100,000 bond. In an appearance before a judge, their lawyer described the couple as "devout Christians" and "devoutly religious."

The judge scoffed at that notion.

"When you allegedly have got a 12-year-old child who is locked in a room for upwards of three years and is forced to urinate and defecate in the room and then clean it up with her clothes, that is not a religious issue, that is something else," the judge scolded, according to a courtroom report from local NBC affiliate WTVJ.

It appears the couple has since bonded out of jail.

WTVJ spoke with some neighbors who said they weren't too surprised by the allegations.

"I know he is very controlling. I know that they would walk up and down the street, she wasn't allowed to cut her hair, she wasn't allowed to make friends with a lot of people," a neighbor told the outlet. "They kept to themselves, the little times we could see the children they kept them in strollers covered."

Joel Kohnert has reportedly been with Broward Fire Rescue for more than 15 years and is currently on unpaid leave.