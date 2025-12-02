A man in northern Ohio shot and stabbed his girlfriend to death before turning the gun on her two sons, authorities say.

Gregory Tillman, 38, faces charges of murder, assault, having weapons while under disability, domestic violence, and vandalism, Summit County jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show. All the charges stem from the weekend incident.

Love true crime? Sign up for our newsletter, The Law&Crime Docket, to get the latest real-life crime stories delivered right to your inbox.

Rebecca Guthrie, 44, was at her home on the 500 block of Miles Avenue in Akron with her two sons and Tillman. As Friday night gave way to Saturday morning, the couple argued, according to one of their sons.

"I heard my mother and her boyfriend arguing, but they argue all the time," 18-year-old Marquis Terrell told Cleveland-based CBS affiliate WOIO. "You know, I didn't think it was anything crazy."

Then, the scene turned violent.

"I heard gunshots, I heard yelling and screaming, she was yelling 'stop' and everything," Terrell went on. "And then he ran upstairs and shot my brother."

The bullet grazed the 25-year-old son's head, authorities said. Then, Tillman allegedly turned the gun on Terrell.

"He tried to point the gun at me and shoot me, but it clicked twice. And then he tried to shoot my brother," Terrell went on. "My brother wrestled the gun out of his hand, I tried picking up the gun and shoot him with it; it didn't do anything so he ran, he fled."

Terrell called 911 and reported what was happening to law enforcement.

"I need help, I need help," he said. "My mom's boyfriend … just shot, he shot my brother."

More from Law&Crime — Woman made Dunkin' run after strangling sister to death, then dumped her body in the river: Cops

At about 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, Akron police officers arrived at the home and "discovered the victim lying on the living room floor with multiple stab wounds and a gunshot wound," which was reportedly to the head. She was pronounced dead about 20 minutes later, the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Officers found Tillman down the street a short time later. He was booked into the Summit County Jail on no bond. The injured son was in the hospital recovering from his injury as of Monday, WOIO reported.