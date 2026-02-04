Her job was to make sure hospital patients receive the care they need, but instead a 28-year-old woman allegedly stole from one of them who was just a few years shy of hitting the century mark.

Bailey Slater, a hospital worker in Florida, swiped a 94-year-old patient's wallet so she could go on a $500 shopping spree at Target, according to cops.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that Slater, who worked as a patient care technician at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital near Tampa, took the patient's wallet on Jan. 22. That same day, she headed to Target, where she allegedly spent more than $500.

Authorities released a surveillance photo of Slater allegedly walking out with a cart full of items bought with the victim's credit card.

"Taking advantage of some of our most vulnerable community members while entrusted with their care is shameful and reprehensible," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "We will make sure justice is served, and we hope anyone considering this kind of behavior understands they will be held accountable."

Detectives worked with the hospital and quickly identified Slater as the suspect.

Slater faces two counts each of fraudulent use of personal information of an elderly person and unauthorized use of a credit card and one count of petit theft. After cops issued an arrest warrant, Slater turned herself in to jail on Friday. She posted a $7,500 bond the next day.

A hospital spokesperson said in a statement to local NBC affiliate WFLA that Slater has been fired.

"When HCA Florida Brandon Hospital became aware that a patient's wallet may have been stolen, our hospital security team alerted law enforcement, which initiated an investigation," a statement read. "The individual has since been arrested and is no longer employed by the hospital. The safety, trust and well-being of our patients and team remain our top priority."