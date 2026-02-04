A Pennsylvania woman has been charged months after authorities say she left three young children alone in a filled bathtub so she could retrieve her food, leading to one of their deaths.

Apalosnia Watson, 39, has been charged with murder and endangering the welfare of a child, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. The charge came about nine months after 1-year-old Sy'vir Hill died.

On April 15, 2025, Watson was caring for Hill at her home on the 900 block of East Schiller Street in Philadelphia, according to an arrest warrant reviewed by The Philadelphia Inquirer. She was Sy'vir's foster mother, and she was caring for several other children in the home as well.

As authorities tell it, Watson put a 4-year-old, a 2-year-old, and Sy'vir in a bathtub while her food heated up in a microwave downstairs. When the microwave sounded its alert that the food was ready, she allegedly left the children to go retrieve it.

But as Watson went down the stairs, she heard "flipping in the water," and when she returned to the bathtub, Sy'vir was face down in the water, the warrant added. The foster mother attempted CPR and called 911.

Police arrived at the scene to find paramedics performing CPR on the unresponsive child. Watson reportedly told the law enforcement officers that "it happened so fast" while repeating the phrase, "I don't want to go to jail."

The child was pronounced dead.

The summer and fall of 2025 came and went, though, without charges. Sy'vir's biological mother, Sharee Collins, filed a civil lawsuit in October, accusing two child welfare agencies of placing her child in a crowded home. Collins' attorney, A.J. Thomson, told Philadelphia CBS affiliate KYW that he obtained documents showing that the foster parent had four foster kids all under the age of 5 in her home, as well as other child relatives, and she was thus "at her max."

The lawyer was also stunned by the alleged behavior of the foster parent.

"What food was that important that you would leave three kids that age in the tub by themselves?" Thomson rhetorically asked while speaking with the local TV station's investigative reporter. "If there's a case that we should prioritize in our society, it's the death of a 1-year-old child. I felt that it was not being prioritized."

A visibly distraught Collins said in her own interview that while she was upset she didn't have custody of her son, she trusted he would be placed in a safe home. "He didn't deserve that, he didn't," she said of his death. "I wouldn't wish it on nobody else."

More from Law&Crime — Scuba school that let 12-year-old girl drown was 'fine' with annual student 'kill count' lawsuit says

In December, the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office ruled Sy'vir's death a homicide as a result of drowning. Thomson contended that it was their lawsuit that spurred the authorities to act.

According to the lawsuit, which was reviewed by Law&Crime, Watson expressed confusion about how Sy'vir could have drowned "because he knew how to walk, and he did not have any issues with his balance and knew how to get in and out of the tub alone."

A spokesperson for the medical examiner's office told KYW that investigations vary in duration due to many factors and, "Above all, our priority is to conduct thorough and accurate investigations."

After reviewing the child's death, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services ruled there were no "deficiencies in compliance with statutes, regulations and services" and submitted no recommendations for change.

Watson was arrested on Jan. 13, 2026, court records show. She was scheduled to undergo a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, with another court date set for March 4.