Anybody ‘Seen Tristyn Lately’: Accused Teenaged Murderer Appears to have Snapped a Selfie from the Back of a Police Car Asking For His Alleged Victim

The barely teenage suspect arrested for the alleged murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey is believed to have taken a selfie of himself mocking the girl’s disappearance while in the back of a police paddywagon.

“Hey guys has inybody [sic] seen Tristyn lately,” a caption on a Snapchat reads.

“He needs to be locked up,” a second caption — ostensibly from a second user — also says.

The person in the selfie is reportedly 14-year-old Aiden Fucci, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Bailey’s death early Monday morning. The girl’s body was discovered late Sunday after a massive, volunteer-led search throughout the day. She was originally reported missing early Sunday morning.

“This Snapchat selfie appears to show Aiden Fucci, 14, in the back of a deputy’s car as they were searching for Tristyn Bailey, 13,” WJXT-TV reporter Vic Micolucci tweeted. “Notice the caption and the peace sign. I’ve confirmed with detectives that this is part of investigation.”

Law&Crime reached out to the state’s attorney office prosecuting Fucci to confirm the veracity of selfie and the identity of the person in the image. An additional inquiry was made to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. In both instances, however, no response was forthcoming at the time of publication. But local reporters in the Saint Augustin, Fla. area say they have confirmed that the selfie was taken by the alleged teenaged murderer while he faces accusations in the young girl’s death.

“He was not under arrest at the time, from what we can tell,” Micolucci added in a series of follow-up tweets. “They were searching for Tristyn and not sure of circumstances behind her disappearance. Sheriff’s office confirms this is Fucci in the back seat and that this is part of their murder investigation.”

“I asked the SJCSO about this Snapchat photo of Aiden Fucci,” tweeted Jacksonville-based CBS affiliate WJAX reporter and true crime podcaster Bridgette Matter. “It appears he took this in the back of a police car. Deputies say social media and surveillance video played a part in making an arrest.”

Matter’s version of the image contained additional captions that appear to be commentary from Fucci’s Snapchat followers on his attitude regarding Bailey’s death.

“You were with her Aiden u know what happened to her,” one such additional caption reads. “wth [what the hell?] — does he think this is a joke?” another additional caption reads. Another simply says: “Wtf aiden.”

Authorities were initially loath to comment on the chilling image that is currently spreading like a wildfire across social media.

“Let us do our jobs,” St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick said during a Monday presser in which he refused to answer questions about the selfie. “Let the medical examiners do their job. And let’s let the attorney’s office prosecute this case. I’m more worried about Tris and her family.”

The cause of death has yet to be released and police are still not speculating as to a possible motive. Authorities placed Fucci under arrest on suspicion of second-degree murder but, at press time, do not appear to have filed formal charges.

