S.C. Man Killed His College Student Daughter, Injured His Wife Before Dying by Suicide: Deputies

A South Carolina man shot and killed his daughter and injured his wife before dying by suicide last weekend, deputies said. Officers identified the suspect as Arthur Brannon III, 43, and the young woman as MiAysha Brannon, 23, according to WSPA.

According to officials, they found the wife outside the local home Sunday morning suffering from gunshot wounds to her right arm and torso.

Arthur Brannon shot his wife before locking himself and their daughter inside the home, officials said.

Negotiators tried to talk him out of the residence, but they got not response, officials said. SWAT got into the home, where they found Brannon and MiAysha Brannon dead.

Officials suggest that this was a domestic dispute that turned violent and deadly.

The mother is expected to live, having being taken to a local hospital, deputies said.

Fort Valley State University said MiAysha was one of their students, a junior Veterinary Technician. The school expressed condolences to her loved ones, including family, friends, classmates, and professors.

“The death of MiAysha Brannon is devastating news,” FVSU President Paul Jones said. “She was a cherished member of our Wildcat family. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this very sad time.”

He ordered that university flags be flown at half-staff in her memory until the sunset following her funeral. University officials highlighted sources for students who need support or counseling amid this tragedy.

“We know this news is extremely difficult to process — particularly during what should be a joyous time of year,” Dr. Timothy Hatchett, vice president of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, said. “We also recognize this loss affects many members of our campus community. Students in need of support or counseling are encouraged to contact Outreach Services by calling our 24/7 support line at 833-855-0085. Faculty and staff may seek support through the KEPRO Employee Assistance Program at 844-243-4440.”

