Ron Jeremy Sexual Assault Trial Halted Indefinitely as Judge Says State and Defense Experts Agree Ex-Porn Star ‘Suffers from an Incurable Neurocognitive Decline’

An infamous male porn star charged with sexually assaulting 21 women over two decades was deemed incompetent to stand trial by a judge in Hollywood, Calif. on Tuesday. The ruling likely means he will never have to face those accusations in court.

Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, better known by his stage name, Ron Jeremy, 69, received the legal break in absentia, according to Rolling Stone.

The determination was based on a July 2022 assessment by a psychologist for the defense and an October 2022 assessment from a psychiatric professional hired by the prosecution.

“Mr. Hyatt is not competent for trial,” Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Robert S. Harrison said in a bench ruling. “Both reports indicate Mr. Hyatt suffers from an incurable neurocognitive decline, and he would most likely not be restorable.”

In March 2022, proceedings in the case were abruptly paused when Jeremy failed to show up for a hearing. By at least two accounts, the defendant declined to attend – or physically could not attend – despite being detained in the same building just down the hall.

“I was just up in the cell where he was being kept, and I tried to get his attention unsuccessfully,” defense attorney Stuart Goldfarb told the court about his client. “He was unable to determine who I was and wouldn’t accommodate both myself and the bailiff to fit into the wheelchair to come down here. I don’t think he should be forced to come down here under these circumstances.”

The bailiff that day vouched for Goldfarb when quizzed, telling the judge that Jeremy was incoherent and not obeying commands.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge George Lomeli ordered a series of tests and follow-ups to assess the defendant’s mental state. After that, Jeremy’s case went to a mental health court.

The setback comes as no surprise to prosecutors.

In an email sent to the Los Angeles Times earlier this month, LA County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson reportedly said that both sides’ mental health experts determined Jeremy suffers from severe dementia. The prosecutor also said there is no evidence to support the notion that the defendant is faking his symptoms.

On Tuesday, Thompson said a previous assessment suggested some of the defendant’s issues may be caused by hearing loss.

The prosecutor said the state will seek to have Jeremy treated so he can be found competent and asked for periodic reconsiderations of the court’s order. The judge said the next phase of the case will necessitate an additional assessment geared toward the defendant receiving treatment in a state psychiatric hospital or a similar setting.

“He’s lost some cognitive abilities,” Goldfarb told BuzzFeed News, “and he can’t assist his defense because his memory is not there.”

The hearing to determine where Jeremy will be placed is currently slated for Feb. 7, 2023.

Accusations against the former porn start first surfaced in June 2018 when a woman in Oregon filed a lawsuit over accusations that he repeatedly groped her without her consent. Prosecutors in Seattle declined to bring criminal charges.

In June 2020, Jeremy was charged with sexually assaulting four women by prosecutors in Los Angeles County. After that, several additional women came forward. He was ultimately charged in a 34-count indictment on myriad sex crimes.

Jeremy currently stands accused of 12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person, and one count each of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15, sodomy by use of force, and assault with intent to commit rape.

His alleged victims range between 15 and 51 years.

The defendant entered a not guilty plea and has consistently maintained his innocence.

“When he was arrested two years ago I said he would be found innocent of all charges,” Goldfarb told the Associated Press. “Two years have passed and with the additional discovery I received I believed he would have have been found innocent. It is unfortunate due to mental condition he will not go to trial and have the the opportunity to clear his name.”

Law&Crime reached out to the defense and prosecution for comment on this story but responses were not immediately forthcoming.

[Image via David McNew/Getty Images]

