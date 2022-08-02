Prison Guard Stopped a Woman from Calling 911 in Domestic Violence Incident: Deputies

A federal prison guard allegedly attacked someone in a domestic violence incident. Casey Lester, 33, was booked into the Polk County Jail in Florida on Saturday, records show.

The sheriff’s office identified him as an officer at the Federal Correctional Complex, Coleman in neighboring Sumter County. Authorities say one of their deputies responded Saturday at about 6:35 a.m. regarding an alleged battery.

The claim is that Lester returned home drunk. There was an argument.

“I learned from VICTIM that she had a verbal argument with REDACTED, Casey Lester about him going into the other bedroom, due to him coming home drunk,” the affiant wrote.

The victim tried to call 911, but Lester grabbed her hand to stop this, authorities said.

“Casey intentionally grabbed her hand against her will and shoved it so she could not call law enforcement,” the affiant wrote. “I observed redness and marks on the victim’s left hand. The victim declined medical attention.”

The sheriff’s office did not identify the woman.

“Casey had a strong odor of alcohol at the time,” the deputy said.

Lester allegedly denied that the argument ever turned physical, and he denied yelling at the woman. He wrote in a sworn statement that she crawled over him to get his phone, the deputy said.

The sheriff’s office is siding with the woman.

“As an officer at a federal correctional facility, Mr. Lester should know better,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “He will be held responsible for his actions.”

Lester was booked on a count each of battery-domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor), and tampering with a victim (third-degree felony). He was released from jail on Sunday. He has no attorney of record.

Lester attended a first appearance hearing on Sunday, documents show. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 30.

FCC Coleman did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

