Pennsylvanian Who Killed a Man with a Crossbow Bolt to the Neck and Fled the Scene Claims He Was Mowing a Lawn at the Time of the Crime: Police

A 24-year-old Pennsylvanian fired a crossbow and killed a man over the weekend in a bizarre homicide that he tried to pin on the victim, Pennsylvania State Police allege.

Police said in a report obtained by Law&Crime on Monday that Alec Rhoads of Mt. Carmel shot Daren Lingenfelter, 53, of Claysburg on Sunday morning at a residence in Saxton, which is in Bedford County. According to authorities, the victim died at the scene.

WTAJ, citing state police’s account of a witness statement, reported that Rhoads took the weapon from a bedroom and said he wanted to shoot it, but shot Lingenfelter in the neck.

The female witness reportedly said that Rhoads claimed Lingenfelter was the one with the crossbow and shot himself while playing with it. The witness, who said she was in the room with the victim, reportedly told police that the Lingenfelter was not near the crossbow.

Rhoads is accused of doing nothing to help Lingenfelter and fleeing the residence (surveillance footage allegedly corroborates the latter allegation). Police reportedly alleged that the suspect denied ever going to the residence, denied knowing Lingenfelter and the witness, and claimed as his alibi that he was mowing grass in another county at the time of the fatal incident.

Rhoads has been arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, third-degree murder, criminal homicide and assault, and is scheduled to appear in court next on June 2nd. He is currently behind bars at Bedford County Prison.

