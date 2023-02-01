Pennsylvania State Police examining the double homicide of a married couple have just announced that investigators believe the incident was not “random.”

The bodies of Richard Zajko, 72, and Rita Zajko, 69, were found killed in their home in the borough of Chester Heights on Jan. 2 after police were called to do a welfare check.

Updated News Release for the double Homicide in Chester Heights, Delaware County, PA pic.twitter.com/0E6wKt0wsT — Troopers Shyeasha Ayala and Michele Naab (@PSPTroopKPIO) February 1, 2023

“Upon arrival, troopers discovered two deceased individuals inside the residence,” they said.

(‘Person of Interest’ Now Booked into Florida Jail for Allegedly Murdering Elderly Couple at Retirement Community)

Police now say that investigators have found new evidence after executing “numerous” search warrants and performing “dozens” of interviews.

“Based off this information it is believed at this time not to be a random act of violence,” they said. “This homicide is still under investigation.”

Judge Sentences Oregon Man Who Murdered Grandparents, Fled, and Challenged Police to ‘Shoot Him’

Police did not release information on any alleged motive. They did not suggest any suspect.

The Zajkos rented out several apartments on Aston Court and Thomas Road in Aston Township, according to WPVI in a Jan. 6 report.

“He was a great guy, great landlord, great person all around,” a tenant, who did not reveal their name out of fear that a killer was at large, told the outlet. “The wife was an amazing person as well,”

Former Son-in-Law Arrested in Mysterious Cold Case Double Murder Decades After Neighbor Found Elderly Retired Couple Stabbed to Death

Troopers did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for more information.

State police ask that anyone with information call Troop K in the city of Media, Pennsylvania, at 484-840-1000 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). You can also submit tips online.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]