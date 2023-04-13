The former “Family Feud” contestant who made national headlines after he was accused of murdering his estranged wife told the trial court that he can’t afford to pay the private investigators who would pursue the alternate theory that a “prowler” is actually to blame.

Tim Bliefnick, who will turn 40 on April 26, stands accused of murdering his estranged wife Rebecca “Becky” Bernadette Postle Bliefnick, a 41-year-old nurse and mother of three boys who was shot to death in her home on Feb. 23. Prosecutors in Adams County, following the arrest, called Becky Bliefnick’s murder a “heinous and premeditated act” and a “horrific crime,” and not some “random act of violence.”

Tragically, Becky was found dead after she never made it to school to pick up her kids.

On Tuesday in an ongoing probate case, Rebecca Bliefnick’s parents received a favorable ruling on the funds in their daughter’s estate, for which they are executors. Those funds were blocked from being used in Bliefnick’s defense.

Muddy River News reported that Judge Scott Larson in Adams County ruled estate funds should be used to care for the children and for the upkeep of the jointly owned property — and not for Tim Bliefnick’s defense.

Drew Schnack, Tim Bliefnick’s attorney of record in the probate case, told the court that his client has been borrowing money from family. He also reportedly said his client has “basically been left penniless” and would throw himself on the mercy of the trial court for public funds.

“The defense wants to hire private investigators to look into evidence that someone other than Tim committed this crime,” the lawyer reportedly said, previewing an argument that was also floated by Bliefnick’s criminal defense lawyer, Casey Schnack.

The defendant followed up in criminal court to swear in an affidavit that for the purposes of his defense, he’s broke and in need of public assistance.

An “indigent” defendant is one who is “impoverished, or unable to afford the basic necessities of life.”

The sworn and signed affidavit submitted to Adams County Judge Robert Adrian by Tim Bliefnick says he is currently making $0 and has “no access to assets due to probate proceedings” and his continued pretrial detainment. Relying on the Adams County taxpayer’s aid is a reversal of fortune, to say the least, for the tax-averse defendant.

Defense attorney Casey Schnack asked for and received from $5,000 to $10,000 in funds for those PIs after the judge agreed that Bliefnick was indigent.

“We have every reason to believe it was a prowler in the area and not Tim,” his lawyer Casey Schnack said outside of court, according to WGEM. “So we do have some identification of this individual but we need someone to look into it who has the skills.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty in March. The court docket shows that motion hearings are scheduled to take place on April 19 and 20. The first day reportedly relates to a media motion to unseal documents in the case.

An April 11 docket entry shows state motions to exclude Tim Bliefnick’s out-of-court statements and include Becky Bliefnick’s “Our Family Wizard” messages. There was also a recent motion over the defendant seeking an order of protection.

After his arrest, it was noticed that Tim Bliefnick and his family members appeared on the popular game show “Family Feud” as recently as 2020, a fact which stunned at least one former opponent in the wake of Tim’s arrest.

During the show, host Steve Harvey asked Bliefnick about the biggest mistake a person makes at their wedding. “Honey, I love you, but: Said I do,” Timothy Bliefnick replied.

“Not my mistake,” Bliefnick clarified. “I love my wife.”

“I’m gonna get in trouble for that aren’t I?” he then asked aloud.

A GoFundMe campaign said that Becky left behind “three young children and an entire community who loved her more than anything.”

“Becky always envisioned herself working hands-on in the medical profession, so it was no surprise when she chose a career in nursing—her true calling—where she was able to provide care and comfort to people on a daily basis. Moving forward, our whole family will lovingly support and care for the boys for the rest of their lives in the ways we know Becky would want,” the fundraiser started by family said. “To do this well, we have established this GoFundMe with the goal of establishing a scholarship fund in Becky’s name as well as to help with family expenses related to Becky’s death and the future care of her boys.”

As of April 13, the GoFundMe has raised more than $96,500.

“There are no words to adequately capture our devastation in the wake of Becky’s death. A brutal, selfish act forever changed our lives, leaving an incredibly raw and deep void in our family and in our hearts, most especially for her beautiful sons. As the investigation continues, we remain thankful to the Quincy Police Department and state’s attorneys who have all worked tirelessly in pursuit of truth and justice for Becky,” Becky’s sister Sarah Reilly posted on March 20.

