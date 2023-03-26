A former contestant on the show Family Feud has pleaded not guilty to murdering his estranged wife. Defendant Timothy “Tim” W. Bliefnick, 39, is set for trial to begin May 22. Authorities claim he fatally shot Rebecca “Becky” Bernadette Postle Bliefnick, a 41-year-old nurse and mother of three boys, at her home on Feb. 23. Charges are two counts of murder and one count of home invasion causing injury.

“Def appears w/counsel and is advised of charges and possible penalties,” state records out of Adams County, Illinois. “Def pleads NOT Guilty. Cause set for jury on 5/22/23 at 8:30am. All motions to be heard on 4/20/23 at 8:30am.”

A status hearing is set for April 12.

“We’re looking forward to giving Timothy his day in court,” defense lawyer Casey Schnack said, according to WGEM.

A family member reportedly found Rebecca Bliefnick dead when she did not pick up her children from school.

We were saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Becky Bliefnick, a DAISY Honoree at Blessing Hospital, in 2020. We extend our deepest condolences to Becky’s family, friends and all that knew and loved her.https://t.co/NAl3ESuo9b pic.twitter.com/EO52j32E7A — DAISY Foundation (@DAISY4Nurses) March 7, 2023

Local reporting two weeks ago from Muddy River News described the Bliefnicks as estranged, saying that they had been in the midst of a divorce for two years. Prosecutors said that the “heinous and premeditated act” was a “horrific crime” and not a “random act of violence” — but an “act of domestic violence.”

Defendant Bliefnick and his family appeared in a 2020 episode of the game show Family Feud. As part of the competition, host Steve Harvey asked about the biggest mistake a person makes at their wedding. The biggest mistake was saying “I do,” Timothy Bliefnick said, which at the time, resulted in some banter as others groaned in good humor and Harvey stared in comedic deadpan.

“Not my mistake,” Bliefnick said in apparent sincerity. “I love my wife.”

Becky Bliefnick’s sister Sarah Reilly wrote in a GoFundMe campaign that her “best friend” lived a “life of compassion, generosity, faith, and fierce love for her family.”

“She leaves behind three young children and an entire community who loved her more than anything,” she wrote. “Becky always envisioned herself working hands-on in the medical profession, so it was no surprise when she chose a career in nursing—her true calling—where she was able to provide care and comfort to people on a daily basis. Moving forward, our whole family will lovingly support and care for the boys for the rest of their lives in the ways we know Becky would want. To do this well, we have established this GoFundMe with the goal of establishing a scholarship fund in Becky’s name as well as to help with family expenses related to Becky’s death and the future care of her boys.”

As of Sunday, the GoFundMe has raised more than $93,000.

“While we remain heartbroken, we are thankful to the Quincy Police Department and all who have worked tirelessly in service of justice for Becky. While the arrest today provides a step towards closure, this journey is far from over and the investigation continues,” Becky’s family said in a statement to Law&Crime. “We are thankful for your continued respect for our privacy as we navigate this next painful chapter. Our highest priority remains protecting and loving Becky’s sons who were the lights of her life. As we continue mourning, we will love and care for them in the ways we know she would want.”

“We appreciate any support of our GoFundMe which was created to support her boys’ future, offset family expenses related to Becky’s death and to establish a scholarship fund in Becky’s name,” the family added. “Your support of our family means the world to us and truly speaks volumes about Becky’s impact on this world.”



Matt Naham contributed to this report.

