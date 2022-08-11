OnlyFans and Instagram Model Killed Her Boyfriend with ‘Forceful Downward Thrust’ that Sliced Artery Near Heart: Prosecutor

Instagram star and OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, also known online as Courtney Tailor, 26, murdered her boyfriend with a powerful and downward knife thrust that sliced a key artery near the heart, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said on Thursday afternoon.

The evidence, according to the state attorney, is damning, because Clenney allegedly told the police that she’d thrown the knife at her boyfriend when he was 10 feet away. Christian Tobechukwu “Toby” Obumseli, 27, died on Sun., April 3.

Clenney was arrested in Hawaii on Wednesday, Rundle confirmed. Rundle said Clenney’s attorney indicated that Clenney would waive extradition to Florida to face a second-degree murder charge.

If Clenney does not agree to be extradited, Rundle said her office was poised to seek a warrant through the office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Rundle also released a video of a prior violent interaction between the suspect and Obumseli in an elevator from February 2022 — months before the killing.

According to Rundle, the recording shows Clenney as the primary aggressor. The video seemed aimed to contradict claims by Clenney’s attorney, Frank Prieto, that Clenney stabbed Obumseli in self-defense.

The video shows Clenney slamming what appears to be the elevator’s control panel before hitting Obumseli. Obumseli appears to attempt to avoid the assault but at one point eventually pushes back. After that, Clenney continues to strike him.

An attorney for Obumseli’s family also said the video was damning for Clenney.

The recording showed that Clenney had a “history of being the aggressor throughout the relationship,” said Attorney Larry Handfield.

“What you saw in the elevator was just an isolated glimpse of a pattern of conduct,” Handfield added.

This is video of a previous encounter between murder suspect Courtney Clenney and her now deceased boyfriend. The 2/21/22 incident shows her attacking him in an elevator before he pushed her away. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Dt3B0rX9Vq — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 11, 2022

An autopsy provided evidence Rundle’s office considered key to the murder charge. The office of the chief medical examiner determined, according to the prosecutor, that the “forceful downward thrust” of a knife resulted in a wound about three inches — or eight centimeters — deep in Obumseli’s chest.

The authorities allege that the force and the depth of the fatal wound mean it could not have been caused by the mere throwing of a knife, as Clenney allegedly claimed.

Rundle said the victim and the defendant shared an “extremely tempestuous and combative relationship” that was so rancorous that it attracted significant attention from neighbors, security officials, and management at the luxury apartment building where the couple lived.

Security crews at the facility documented “many instances of loud arguments” after the couple moved into the building in January 2022, Rundle said. Tenants from as far as two floors above the couple’s apartment complained about the “noises and the ruckus,” the prosecutor told assembled reporters on Thursday afternoon.

Management at the facility even considered evicting the couple “because of these many noise complaints,” Rundle indicated.

Handfield said the revelations meant Thursday was a “very, very sad day” for the victim’s family, but it was a day they long had hoped to see: a day that ended with a criminal prosecution.

The docket in Clenney’s case is not yet public on a court database, and the prosecutor’s office has not yet responded to Law&Crime’s request for a copy of the charging documents.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]