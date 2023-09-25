A man who was angry that his girlfriend dumped him hired a hitman who shot the woman to death near Chicago, according to police.

North Chicago police responded around 6 a.m. last Friday for a shots fired call, a press release said. Police learned a woman was sitting in a vehicle when someone ran up to her and started shooting. The woman was hit and pronounced dead at the scene.

After an “extensive investigation,” police learned the woman’s ex-boyfriend Seferino Calihua-Rodriguez, 35, was upset that their relationship ended.

More on Law&Crime: ‘The kid is the problem’: Mom accused of seeking murder-for-hire of 3-year-old from parody website allegedly tried to claim she left son in woods ‘to be eaten by bears or drown’

Investigators say Calihua-Rodriguez hired Misael Chavarin-Plazola, 26, to kill the woman. Chavarin-Plazola followed through with the plan and shot the woman to death, police said. Chavarin-Plazola also fired shots at another woman who was getting into the vehicle with the victim, but missed, police said.

Calihua-Rodriguez, who was arrested Friday, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder for hire and attempted first-degree murder. Chavarin-Plazola was arrested Saturday for two counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. They were scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday.

“The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, our Violent Crimes Unit, and our forensic team did an amazing job to solve one of the most calculated and cold-blooded murders we have ever seen,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart told WGN in a statement.

Police have yet to release the victim’s name.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]