Ohio Woman Walks Back Insanity Plea in Alleged Murder of 6-Year-Old Son

An Ohio woman charged with murdering her 6-year-old son is walking back her plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. The attorney of Brittany Gosney, 29, announced the development amid a court hearing in Butler County on Monday in which Gosney was found competent to stand trial.

Brittany Gosney has been found to be competent to stand trial for the murder of her 6-year-old son James Hutchinson. Her attorney confirms they will withdraw their not guilty by reason of insanity plea. @FOX19 — Ken Brown (@Fox19KenBrown) April 26, 2021

Authorities say Gosney confessed to attempting to abandon son James Robert Hutchinson, and two other children, ages 7 and 9, at the behest of her boyfriend, co-defendant James Hamilton, 42. In this account, she brought the kids to a parking lot of the Rush Run Wildlife Area, where they previously went fishing. This time, Gosney allegedly tried to leave the children there. In her purported story, James grabbed onto the door handle of her 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan.

“Brittany slammed the gas trying to leave the kids and drug Hutchinson possibly running him over,” said Preble County documents. “Brittany turned the vehicle around to check on Hutchinson and he was dead.”

Gosney allegedly said she brought the two living children and Hutchinson’s body back home, where she and Hamilton put the remains in a spare room. In her alleged confession, the defendants later took the 6-year-old back into the vehicle and tossed him off of a bridge into the Ohio River near Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Hutchinson remains missing.

Both Gosney and Hamilton are set for court May 24.

[Mugshot of Gosney, and picture of Hutchinson via Middletown Division of Police]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]