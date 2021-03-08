Ohio Mother and Her Boyfriend Plead Not Guilty in Alleged Murder of 6-Year-Old James Robert Hutchinson

The Ohio couple charged in the alleged murder of missing 6-year-old James Robert Hutchinson pleaded not guilty to charges on Monday in Butler County.

This marks the next stage in the cases of Brittany Gosney, 29, and James Hamilton, 42, after they were both indicted on Friday.

The Middletown, Ohio woman allegedly admitted to running James Hutchinson over with a minivan while she was trying to abandon him and his two siblings at the Rush Run Wildlife Area, a park in Preble County. In this alleged confession, Gosney asserted she was trying to get rid of the kids at the behest of Hamilton. According to this story, young James grabbed the handle of the vehicle. Gosney stepped on the gas in her attempt to leave, but dragged the boy and possibly ran him over. She and Hamilton allegedly later dumped the victim’s remains in the Ohio river.

The search for Hutchinson remains ongoing.

Gosney is charged with one count of murder, one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of tampering with evidence, two counts of gross abuse of a corpse, three counts of kidnapping, three counts of abduction and five counts of endangering children, according to WLWT. Hamilton faces three counts of kidnapping, three counts of abduction, three counts of endangering children, three counts of tampering with evidence, and three counts of gross abuse of a corpse.

Court appearances are set for March 22. The trial for the defendants may begin on May 24. Attorney David Washington is representing Gosney and attorney Jeremy Evans is representing Hamilton.

[Mugshots of Gosney and Hamilton, and image of Hutchinson via Middletown Division of Police]

