Ohio Man Who Served Time for Killing a Woman in 1993 Got Out of Prison and Killed a Teen in 2009, Prosecutors Say

Authorities say they now know what happened to an Ohio girl who disappeared in 2009. A local man killed her, they claim. And the defendant they’ve arrested has previously been in and out of the criminal justice system for killing another woman decades ago.

Robert Lindsey Moore, 51, was arrested on Friday because he allegedly murdered Glenna Jean White, 17, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

The teenager, nicknamed Gennie, went missing from Alliance, Ohio on June 2, 2009, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office has said. They considered her an “endangered runaway.”

“Glenna has a tattoo on her right arm of a Yin-Yang and Sunburst. She has a scar on her left wrist,” the AG’s office wrote in a past plea for help in locating the missing teen. “Her nose, lip and ears are pierced. She was last seen wearing a green tank top, black pants and black shoes with red hearts on them. Glenna may be in need of her medication. She may also have a purple bike with her.”

That changed with the new development in the case.

Moore was the last person to see White alive, deputies said. Family members allegedly saw Moore about an hour after White is believed to have been alive. Moore was covered in mud, and his knuckles were bloodied, authorities said.

Years later, Portage County investigators received a tip about the missing girl, and the case was reopened in March 2020, according to officials.

Moore faces aggravated murder, murder, and repeat violent offender charges, they said.

Authorities say the defendant was previously arrested and charged with murdering Alliance resident Virginia Lecorchick, 22, in 1993. Swimmers found Lecorchick in Berlin Lake. Moore was ultimately convicted of the lesser crime of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison.

[Image of White via Ohio Attorney General; image of Moore via Portage County Sheriff's Office]

