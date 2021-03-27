Ohio Man Indicted for Allegedly Killing His Two-Month-Old Daughter by Shoving Baby Wipe Into Her Mouth

Christopher Ledoux, 38, was indicted by an Ohio grand jury on Thursday over the death of his two-month-old baby girl.

Authorities say the girl was asphyxiated just before Thanksgiving last year, but they have not charged the father with intentional murder.

“On or about November 17, 2020, at the County of Fairfield, State of Ohio or venue being properly placed there pursuant to §2901.12(H), aforesaid, Christopher Ledoux, unlawfully did recklessly cause the death of C.L. in violation of §2903.041(B) of the Ohio Revised Code,” the indictment obtained by Law&Crime reads in relevant part.

Firefighters and EMTs arrived at the child’s home just before 4 a.m. on the night in question in response to a “frantic” 911 call that stated the girl couldn’t breathe, according to local CBS affiliate WBNS-TV. Neighbors said they could hear CPR being performed on the child. But those efforts were all in vain.

Christina Ledoux was pronounced dead at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio late November last year. The infant’s death was immediately investigated by local police as a homicide.

Details about the child’s alleged killing have been scarce and a motive has not been offered — publicly, at least — by investigators.

An autopsy report later confirmed that Christina died after she choked on a baby wipe. Prosecutors allege that Ledoux stuck the wipe inside his own daughter’s mouth.

On Thursday, Ledoux was indicted on one count of reckless homicide by the Fairfield County Court of Common Pleas. He turned himself in hours later and is currently being held in the Fairfield County Jail.

Court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show that a warrant was also issued on the day of the indictment. Later that same day, Ohio attorney Samuel Shamansky placed a notice of appearance in the case and is currently representing Ledoux as defense counsel. Ledoux subsequently turned himself in.

The prosecuting attorney has recommended a $50,000 cash or surety bond or a $5,000 bond along with $25,000 and personal recognizance conditions.

The DA has cited Ledoux’s prior “felony drug possession conviction in 2012” as well as his history of drug and/or alcohol addiction “that could affect court appearances” as the reason for the tough bail conditions — along with the violence of the alleged crime and that the defendant is charged with a “victim oriented offense.”

An arraignment in the case is currently scheduled for March 29 via teleconference and will be held in front of Judge Jillian Boone.

Reckless homicide is a third degree felony in Ohio.

The statute briefly notes, in full:

(A) No person shall recklessly cause the death of another or the unlawful termination of another’s pregnancy. (B) Whoever violates this section is guilty of reckless homicide, a felony of the third degree.

Under the law, “reckless” in the context of reckless homicide means that a person knew that their actions were likely to cause grievous injury or death but that they stayed the course and went on with them anyway. Reckless homicide is often contrasted with negligent homicide — where a person should have known but did not know about the potentially violent and/or ruinous severity of their actions.

Third degree felonies in Ohio carry a maximum sentence of five years in state prison.

[image via Fairfield County Jail]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]