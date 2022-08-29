 Jurors to Visit Rhoden Family Property in Murder Trial
Skip to main content

Ohio Jurors Will See Where Pike County Massacre Took Place as First Member of the Wagner Family Stands Trial

Alberto LuperonAug 29th, 2022, 3:50 pm
 
George Wagner IV

George Wagner IV

As the court proceeds with voir dire in jury selection over the Pike County family massacre, court filings reveal the final panel of jurors will visit where the 2016 killings took place.

Prosecutors say 4077 Union Hill Road, 4199 Union Hill Road, 3122 Union Hill Road in Peebles, Ohio, and 1084 Left Fork Road in the village of Rarden are where members of the Wagner family shot and killed the Rhodens over a custody dispute.

George Wagner IV, the defendant in the upcoming trial, on Monday waived his right to be there when jurors visit those and other locations.

The victims are Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40, ex-wife Dana Manley Rhoden, 38, their children Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, Hanna Rhoden, 19, and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Christopher Sr.’s cousin Gary Rhoden, 38, Sr.’s brother Kenneth Rhoden, 44, and Frankie’s fiancée Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20. Authorities said the killings happened across three trailers and one camper. All but one of the victims were shot multiple times in the head.

“There’s blood everywhere,” Dana’s sister Bobbi Jo Manley said in a 911 call about finding six of the victims.

The April 22, 2016 killings were a mystery for years. Authorities said in November 2018 that they solved it, arresting George IV’s father George “Billy” Wagner III, George III’s wife Angela Wagner, and the couple’s younger son Edward Jake Wagner.

It turned out that Jake had a child with Hanna Rhoden and had recently split up with her. He took custody of their daughter and the Wagner family moved to Alaska after the killings.

But now Jake and his mother Angela have pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, leaving the two Georges as the sole defendants — and leaving George Wagner IV to be the first family member to stand trial.

A judge recently ruled that the family members can testify against George IV in his upcoming trial. As part of their plea deals, Jake is set to serve a life sentence, while his mother will spend 30 years behind bars.

As part of the jury selection process, the defense argued to strike the jury pool, arguing that it was discriminatory against working class people who could not handle the financial hardship of serving on a jury. The state failed to provide reasonable pay for the panel, they said. The judge denied this motion.

Read the jury view document below:

Angenette Levy contributed to this report.

[Mugshot via Pike County Jail]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

You may also like: