Ohio Jurors Will See Where Pike County Massacre Took Place as First Member of the Wagner Family Stands Trial

As the court proceeds with voir dire in jury selection over the Pike County family massacre, court filings reveal the final panel of jurors will visit where the 2016 killings took place.

Prosecutors say 4077 Union Hill Road, 4199 Union Hill Road, 3122 Union Hill Road in Peebles, Ohio, and 1084 Left Fork Road in the village of Rarden are where members of the Wagner family shot and killed the Rhodens over a custody dispute.

George Wagner IV, the defendant in the upcoming trial, on Monday waived his right to be there when jurors visit those and other locations.

The victims are Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40, ex-wife Dana Manley Rhoden, 38, their children Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, Hanna Rhoden, 19, and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Christopher Sr.’s cousin Gary Rhoden, 38, Sr.’s brother Kenneth Rhoden, 44, and Frankie’s fiancée Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20. Authorities said the killings happened across three trailers and one camper. All but one of the victims were shot multiple times in the head.

“There’s blood everywhere,” Dana’s sister Bobbi Jo Manley said in a 911 call about finding six of the victims.

The April 22, 2016 killings were a mystery for years. Authorities said in November 2018 that they solved it, arresting George IV’s father George “Billy” Wagner III, George III’s wife Angela Wagner, and the couple’s younger son Edward Jake Wagner.

It turned out that Jake had a child with Hanna Rhoden and had recently split up with her. He took custody of their daughter and the Wagner family moved to Alaska after the killings.

The suspects – a husband, wife, and their two adult sons – are now charged with killing eight people: seven members of the #RhodenFamily and the fiancée of one of the victims. We will release more information later today. #PikeCounty pic.twitter.com/IKf6luYSXQ — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 13, 2018

But now Jake and his mother Angela have pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, leaving the two Georges as the sole defendants — and leaving George Wagner IV to be the first family member to stand trial.

Jake Wagner Admits His Family Killed Eight Members of the Rhoden and Gilley Families in Ohio’s 2016 Pike County Massacre https://t.co/9B1WHydy7W via @lawcrimenews pic.twitter.com/oA9AibCpiP — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) April 22, 2021

A judge recently ruled that the family members can testify against George IV in his upcoming trial. As part of their plea deals, Jake is set to serve a life sentence, while his mother will spend 30 years behind bars.

Jury selection for #GeorgeWagnerIV underway. 70 “death qualified” jurors reported to the Pike Co. Courthouse this AM for group questioning. Final 12 will be determined from there. GW4’s lawyers say 59 are women (cont) @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/cdyBn7cInq — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) August 29, 2022

Jury selection is expected to be finalized this week in the trial of #GeorgeWagnerIV. Wagner is the brother on trial for his alleged role in the execution-style murders of eight members of the #Rhoden and #Gilley families in 2016. Angenette Levy @Angenette5 has this story. pic.twitter.com/zCMcsswt6H — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) August 29, 2022

As part of the jury selection process, the defense argued to strike the jury pool, arguing that it was discriminatory against working class people who could not handle the financial hardship of serving on a jury. The state failed to provide reasonable pay for the panel, they said. The judge denied this motion.

FYI- This motion was denied. On a lunch break right now 👇 https://t.co/dUzhCBJOQq — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) August 29, 2022

Angenette Levy contributed to this report.

