A Florida woman who moved back into her husband's home to celebrate their son's 18th birthday and "rekindle" their relationship ended up setting the place on fire after an argument, cops say.

Melissa Joann Dunham, 40, is accused of arson in a fire in the 4900 block of South Powell Point in Homosassa. The fire occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, the Citrus County Fire Rescue Department said. When crews arrived they found the home "heavily involved in fire." It took an hour to put the fire out. Evidence suggested the fire was intentionally set.

Dunham had a rather telltale sign of her alleged guilt at the scene. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime, authorities saw her sitting with a bottle of lighter fluid.

Cops spoke with the homeowner's son, who turned 18 on March 17. He said his parents had been separated for a while but Dunham moved back in with him and his father so they could celebrate his birthday as a family. Dunham thought she could "rekindle" the marriage with her husband, their son told cops.

But almost as soon as she moved back in, the couple resumed their arguments. Dunham was upset that her husband was too busy to spend time with her, according to their son. The son had decided to move out of the home on the morning of the fire because he didn't want to be involved in his parents' "toxic" relationship, the affidavit said. On the night before the fire, Dunham allegedly took a hammer and made several holes in the wall.

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Dunham's husband was charging his phone in his car when he heard his wife yell "now we don't have s—." Then he saw the house was on fire.

Cops later took Dunham into custody. She spoke with detectives but her statement is redacted from the affidavit.

The defendant is at the Citrus County Jail without bond. Her next court date is set for April 13.