NFL Free Agent RB with Several Run-ins with the Law Pees Himself During Pizza Hut Meltdown (VIDEO)

Newly released video showing the January arrest of released Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton, 24, shows him arguing with police and employees at a Pizza Hut location. The situation escalated to Walton allegedly attacking a man he identified as his cousin. The free agent pro football player urinated on himself while in handcuffs.

“I have to pee,” he said. “I have to pee. I’m peeing right now. You see it?”

Walton was arrested back on January 31. At the time of the incident, he had allegedly tried to smash a window at a Pizza Hut, and attacked a cousin who had been trying to restrain him.

As seen on the newly released body cam footage, police walked in on the defendant arguing with employees through an intercom system. He told cops that he had trouble with making an order through delivery. The business canceled on him, but the real problem was when one of the employees called him a “f— n—a.”

“This is a business,” Walton told the officer in his version of event. “You don’t treat no customer like that.”

The cop suggested filing a complaint.

“I am. That’s what I’m doing,” said Walton. “I don’t know what they called you for. I never called you.”

He continued to argue with a female employee through the intercom. The woman claimed he tried to break the window.

“Go pull the camera,” he said.

The officer attempted to talk him down, but Walton was adamant about addressing the matter on his terms.

“You know who you’re talking to?” the defendant told the officer, whose body cam provided the footage in question. “You trippin, boss.”

This immediately ticked off the officer, who told the former NFL player he was trespassing.

“I called,” Walton said. “They disrespected me.”

Police tried to convince him that all he needed for a complaint was the location address. Walton remained visibly heated.

At this point, a man later identified as Walton’s cousin tried to intervene.

“You good, bro,” the defendant told. “You good.”

Police finally insisted on the trespassing issue. Walton insisted on shaking the hand of another cop he had been arguing with, but the officer refused. The defendant’s cousin finally pulled him away.

That was hardly the end of the story. As seen on the video, police found the two men at a nearby parking lot. The cousin was on the ground; one of the officers noted he was bleeding. Police accused Walton of punching the victim on the face.

The defendant denied wrongdoing, insisting that his cousin grabbed him and fell on the ground. Police handcuffed him. The defendant continued to argue with the officer, whose point of view can be seen in the body cam footage.

“I left without the store number,” he said.

“Because you’re acting out like a fool,” the officer yelled.

“Because I’m trying to calm down,” Walton said.

This is not Walton’s first run-in with the law. He was arrested four times in 2019, one of which involved him allegedly attacking his newly pregnant girlfriend. Walton was seen skipping as he left jail before media cameras.

The aggravated battery charged against him was dropped in May 2020, but his most recent team, the Miami Dolphins, had released him over the incident.

