New Information Released as California Deputies Search for 16-Year-Old Girl Who Disappeared After Going to Massive Party

California deputies released new information about a teenage girl who went missing after attending a massive party in local woods. Authorities said Sunday that they found video of Kiely Rodni, 16, wearing a white sweatshirt featuring the name of the music collective “Odd Future.”

We have developed information that Kiely was seen in a video earlier in the evening at the party wearing the white sweatshirt pictured in this photo. It’s unclear whether Kiely was wearing the sweatshirt when she was last seen. More here: https://t.co/23mb02Dy3e #FindKiely #PCSO pic.twitter.com/mMfST6fypC — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 15, 2022

Authorities in Placer and Nevada Counties of California have said Rodni went missing in the early hours of Saturday, Aug. 6, after attending a large party at the Prosser Family Campground.

“The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada County Sheriff’s Office continue to deploy numerous resources to locate Kiely and her vehicle,” the Placer County said on Monday. “Kiely was reported missing on August 6th, after she attended a party with 200-300 juveniles and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground, in Nevada County. Searchers continued to search by air and ground. Detectives from local, state, and federal agencies continue to follow up on leads and conduct interviews.”

Her phone has been out of service since the party, deputies said.

Authorities are also looking for her vehicle, a 2013 silver Honda CRV with the California license plate 8YUR127.

Deputies have said she had a black hoodie. She was loaned it on Aug. 5. Authorities voiced hope that the new information on the white sweatshirt could result in more information about where she might have gone after the party.

It is unclear if she was wearing that white sweatshirt when she was last seen, deputies said.

“We have developed information that Kiely was seen in a video earlier in the evening at the party wearing the white sweatshirt pictured in this photo,” authorities said Sunday. “It’s unclear whether Kiely was wearing the sweatshirt when she was last seen. We are asking anyone who may remember seeing Kiely that evening to please reach out to us as we continue our search for her.”

Police noted in an update on Thursday that Rodni was wearing necklaces sometime before she went missing.

“This photo was recently taken of Kiely before she went missing. Please look at the necklaces she is wearing,” they said.

Authorities have voiced concern about interference in the investigation. Angela Musallam, public information officer of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, said there are currently unsubstantiated reports of adults telling people not to step forward with information about the investigation. The suggestion is that people are being shielded from being caught underage drinking or using illegal drugs.

“It’s recently come to our attention–and we have received several reports of adults trying to discourage people and possibly teens from coming forward with information that could help us locate Kiely,” Musallam said. “So we like to remind everybody again. Our interest is in not arresting any individuals, prosecuting any individuals, holding them accountable for any underage drinking or illicit drug activity that did occur–that we know occurred–at the Prosser Family Campground Friday evening. Our sole purpose in this investigation and search is to bring Kiely home to her family, and we need the community’s help.”

She said that inference impedes the investigation.

When asked if those adults will be charged, she said, “Potentially, if we can prove that this is actually happening.”

Detectives located surveillance from a local business in Truckee, where Kiely was spotted on 8/5 at 6:08 p.m. prior to going missing. Kiely last seen wearing black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies pants w/ black grommet belt&black Vans. Details: https://t.co/FH9EWR1dBR pic.twitter.com/C8IKbLQKTT — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 10, 2022

Deputies have described Rodni as a white, 5 feet and 7 inches, weighing 115 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

“She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants, a black tank top, numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring,” deputies said.

Deputies ask that anyone with information about Kiely to submit online tips at [email protected], or call the tip line (“you can remain anonymous”) at 530-581-6320, option 7.

Musallam has called on the public to submit any pictures and video of the party.

You can go to https://linktr.ee/placersherif if you think you have photos or videos that can help with finding Rodni. Again, deputies say you can remain anonymous.

“We just want her home,” Kiely’s mother Lindsey Rodni-Nieman said in a video published Aug. 7. “We’re so scared, and we miss her so much. And we love her so much. And Kiely, we love you, and if you see this, please just come home. I want nothing more than to hug you.”

As #PCSO detectives continue to investigate Kiely’s disappearance and follow up on multiple leads, Kiely Rodni’s mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, has a plea to the community. If anyone has any information where Kiely may be, please call our tip line: (530) 581-6320, Option 7. pic.twitter.com/kx4ZBVnrwu — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 8, 2022

