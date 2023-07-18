‘Murderer, demon’: Victim’s mother shouts at alleged killer after authorities drag him back to Connecticut to face murder case

The murder case against Derrick Francis, 41, took its first formal step on Monday after authorities brought him from an Ohio jail to face court in Connecticut for allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend Brianna Destiny McKoy, 23, the mother of his infant son. The victim’s mother shouted at him in the Golden Hill Street courtroom during proceedings, according to The Connecticut Post.

“Murderer,” yelled Camille Prince. “Demon.”

Police in the city of Bridgeport claim that Francis shot and killed McKoy in her apartment on the night of April 6 while their son was in the residence, according to an affidavit obtained by the outlet. A female neighbor described hearing them arguing.

“Stop…Stop…Stop,” McKoy said. And: “Don’t hit me.”

The relationship was long fractured. The neighbor described hearing them argue before in several loud disputes. Police said they had been called out to the residence several times before, the most recently on Feb. 23 for a domestic incident involving the couple.

This time, however, it ended in tragedy. The neighbor claimed to hear a loud bang. She went to McKoy’s apartment and saw Francis leaving, she said in the affidavit. She told him to stop beating McKoy.

“Yes, I know, I’m sorry, ma’am,” Francis allegedly said before leaving the complex.

The neighbor later entered the apartment and found McKoy dead on a bed, according to the reported affidavit.

Investigators said Francis fled the state. Authorities arrested him in Ohio days after the murder. He remained there in the Cuyahoga County Jail until authorities extradited him on Friday.

McKoy’s father is Ricky Trooper, a reggae DJ.

You’re gone, but not forgotten,” Trooper said, according to CT Insider. “Your memories will live on.”

Superior Court Judge Maureen Dennis set Francis’ bond at $3 million. The defendant’s next hearing is scheduled for July 25.

