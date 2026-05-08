A Wisconsin baby who was found dead may have been given alcohol by the baby's mother, according to police.

Kevin McCall, 30, and Christina Davis, 23, were both charged with chronic neglect of a child after the death of their 1-year-old baby earlier this year. According to criminal complaints reviewed by Law&Crime, police responded to a call on the afternoon of Feb. 22 about a "pulseless nonbreathing child" at an apartment complex in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. When police arrived, McCall and Davis were on the front porch with the baby, who was taken to a hospital.

Police wrote that as medical staff tried to revive the baby, rigor mortis was already setting in and the baby was pronounced dead.

According to the criminal complaint, Davis told police that she and McCall woke up between 9:30 and 10 a.m. on the morning of Feb. 22 and checked on both of their children; Davis has a 6-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, and she referred to McCall as her father. Both children were asleep. Davis and McCall went to Popeyes to bring back chicken. After returning home with the food order, Davis went to work.

At around 2 p.m., Davis left work and returned home to find her daughter standing in the corner as punishment for apparently stealing the TV remote control. McCall told police that he also "whooped" the girl. While McCall was fixing a video game controller, he asked Davis to check on the baby. When Davis found the baby, police wrote that the infant was "stiff" with their eyes rolling back into their head. Davis told McCall to call 911.

When detectives spoke with Davis, she admitted that she did not change the baby's diaper or feed the baby that day. McCall admitted to police that he never checked the baby while Davis was at work. Police said the baby was "covered in urine and feces" when they saw the baby's body at the hospital.

According to the complaint, a detective spoke to the 6-year-old girl at the family's apartment. She told the detective that McCall and Davis often asked her to babysit the 1-year-old and would leave the two children home by themselves. The girl told the detective that the day before the baby died, she saw her mother make a bottle for the baby that included "medicine" that would make the baby "pass out." She showed the detective the "medicine," which was a 50 mL bottle of Fireball whiskey.

The girl reportedly told the detective, "I don't think it is medicine."

Police said they found another bottle of Fireball whiskey in the house, which was empty.

More from Law&Crime: Mom intentionally fills 2-month-old's bottle with booze, killing him with a BAC of .179: Cops

After detectives read Davis her rights, she reportedly admitted that she and McCall left their two children by themselves in the apartment "at least once or twice a week." She said she knew it was "wrong," but said it had happened "no more than 20 times" and would typically be for about an hour and a half each time. When McCall was asked about leaving the children home alone, he said it had happened "at least 25 times in the past six to seven months."

Davis told police that she depended on her 6-year-old to help her around the home because McCall "does not provide any assistance."

When asked about the Fireball whiskey, Davis denied giving it to her baby, telling police that she only ever gave the baby "cold and flu medication, not alcohol." During a call from jail, police said Davis told her mother that what her 6-year-old daughter told investigators "was a lie."

According to the complaint, the medical examiner did not find any signs of "trauma, illness, or infection" that pointed to a clear cause or manner of death.

McCall and Davis were both arrested on Feb. 23 and charged with two counts of chronic neglect of a child. They both remain in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail, where they are being held on $10,000 bond. Both parents are due back in court on May 29.