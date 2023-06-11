The former CEO of the ice cream snack company Dippin’ Dots was arrested after allegedly attacking his girlfriend and encountering police while naked and intoxicated.

Scott Fischer, 43, returned home from work Tuesday drunk, according to authorities in a KOKH report. He and his girlfriend argued about his drinking, which got worse the previous several weeks, said police in Nichols Hills, Oklahoma. They kept arguing but Fischer eventually undressed and went to bed at around 5:45 p.m., officers said. The defendant, however, allegedly picked up the argument again when the girlfriend was trying to go to sleep about six hours later.

Fischer allegedly got up from bed, grabbed her shirt, and grabbed her by the throat, choking her. She slapped him to get away. This progressed into the living room. Fischer allegedly threw her over the couch onto her back and began punching her chest. Officers claimed to find several small droplets of block on the back of the seat cushions.

The girlfriend managed to get up and call 911, but Fischer took the phone away, officers said. She eventually managed to escape the home.

Officers claim they arrived to find Fischer “completely naked with a blank expression on his face.” He allegedly stood with a “circular sway.” Cops said he smelled strongly of alcohol and was “unsteady on his feet” as they walked him to the patrol vehicle.

He is charged with domestic violence by strangulation, public intoxication, interfering with an emergency call, and indecent exposure.

“While things may not be as reported, and have been mid-represented. it is a regrettable matter that was not as reported (sic),” Fischer told KWTV-DT in a statement for a Friday report.

Fischer was arrested in 2018 by cops in the city of Edmond, Oklahoma, for allegedly crashing while drunk into a power line pole, through an iron fence, and striking two homes, according to KFOR.

Another woman, Fischer’s ex-girlfriend, sued him in 2021 for allegedly spearheading an elaborate effort to humiliate and blackmail her. This involved him sending nude photos of her — some of which were allegedly taken without consent — to multiple people, including her own mother.

She said that that Fischer consistently abused alcohol during their relationship although she often pleaded with him to stop engaging in the self-destructive lifestyle that she said led to the end of their relationship.

Fischer repeatedly suggested he was “too rich or powerful for her to hold him accountable,” and promised her that “the law cannot reach him,” according to the lawsuit.

“I just sent your nudes out to everyone […] watch what I do to you,” he allegedly texted her. “I’m going to make sure any sex pics, bad pics are sent to your employer, they will be soon sent to our friends, then I’ll sue you for [the dog] … do you want to see what war is like … I’m about to show you.”

More Law&Crime coverage: Ex-Beyond Meat COO pleads guilty to felony after taking a bite out of stranger’s nose in ‘uncontrollable rage’ following football game

Jerry Lambe contributed to this report.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]